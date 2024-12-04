UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson Fatally Shot Outside NYC Hotel (UPDATED)

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with additional details.

Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealth Group, Inc.’s UNH UnitedHealthcare insurance division, was fatally shot on Wednesday morning outside the New York Hilton Midtown in Manhattan, where the company is hosting an investor day.

The Details: According to a report from the New York Post, Thompson was shot by a masked man around 6:46 a.m. ET in what police are calling a targeted attack. The man fired at Thompson and fled eastbound on 6th Avenue, the report said, citing police.

Thompson was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

According to a Bloomberg report, the NYPD said the alleged shooter was waiting in the area and shot Thompson in the chest from about 20 feet away before taking off on foot. No arrests have been made at this time and the suspect remains at large.

The NYPD described the suspect as a white man wearing a cream-colored coat, gray backpack, black face mask and black and white sneakers.

UnitedHealth CEO Andrew Witty halted the company's investor day at about 9:10 a.m. and addressed the attendees.

"We're dealing with a very serious medical situation," Witty said, according to Bloomberg.

Thompson had a long career with UnitedHealth Group, joining the company in 2004 and holding various leadership positions, including CFO of UnitedHealthcare's Employer & Individual, Community & State and Medicare & Retirement businesses and CEO of UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement. He was appointed CEO of UnitedHealthcare in April 2021.

