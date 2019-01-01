QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.24 - 0.25
Vol / Avg.
446.7K/84.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.23 - 1
Mkt Cap
226.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.25
P/E
19.94
Shares
938.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Agronomics Ltd is an Isle of Man-based investment firm. The company principally invests in the nascent industry of modern foods, which are environmentally friendly alternatives to the traditional production of meat and plant-based sources of nutrition. Its investment medium includes debt securities, equity, & equity-related products of both quoted and unquoted companies and funds.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Agronomics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Agronomics (AGNMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Agronomics (OTCPK: AGNMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Agronomics's (AGNMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Agronomics.

Q

What is the target price for Agronomics (AGNMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Agronomics

Q

Current Stock Price for Agronomics (AGNMF)?

A

The stock price for Agronomics (OTCPK: AGNMF) is $0.2415 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:03:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Agronomics (AGNMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Agronomics.

Q

When is Agronomics (OTCPK:AGNMF) reporting earnings?

A

Agronomics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Agronomics (AGNMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Agronomics.

Q

What sector and industry does Agronomics (AGNMF) operate in?

A

Agronomics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.