HBO, Netflix, Apple And Streaming Dominate Emmy Award Nominations: 'The Last of Us,' 'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso,' Michelle Obama And More

The 2023 Emmy Award nominations were announced Wednesday and showed again that streaming platforms continue to be well received by critics, leading the way in the awards race.

Here’s a look at the top nominated streaming platforms and some surprises.

What Happened: The 2023 Emmy Awards could reward streaming platforms that have launched new original hits and returning series loved by fans. The planned award ceremony also came in the wake of the ongoing writer’s strike, which could disrupt the ceremony or put a damper on the show.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are scheduled to air on Fox on Sept. 18 beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

HBO, a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery WBD, led the way with 127 nominations. The network and Max streaming platform have now had the most award nominations in 21 years. The media company was led by “Succession,” which had 27 nominations, as reported by the Associated Press.

“Succession” broke Emmy Award history by having three different lead actors from the same series nominated in the respective category.

Other HBO hits included “The White Lotus,” “Barry,” “House of the Dragon” and “The Last of Us.”

Adapted from a video game of the same name, “The Last of Us” had 24 nominations, ranking second of all series behind only “Succession.” The series becomes the first live video game adaptation to get major award nominations.

“The White Lotus” received 23 nominations, ranking third among all series and giving HBO the top three nominated series for the 2023 awards.

Netflix Inc NFLX ranked second among companies with 103 total nominations. The company’s hit “Wednesday” received 12 nominations. “The Crown,” Dead to Me,” “Monster: The Jefferey Dahmer Story” and “Beef” were other Netflix shows receiving a strong number of nominations.

Apple Inc AAPL continued to see success from its hit soccer comedy “Ted Lasso,” which received 21 nominations, ranking first among all comedies. The series has won the Best Comedy Series in the last two years. “Ted Lasso” is also the most nominated comedy for three straight years.

Apple had a total of 54 nominations, a new record for the company. The nominations include 13 Apple Originals. The company’s documentary “STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie” was the most nominated documentary with seven nominations.

Walt Disney Co DIS was well represented in nominations with its streaming platform Disney+ having 40 nominations. The company’s ABC also had 28 nominations. Hulu, which is majority owned by Disney received 42 nominations.

Disney+ saw its Star Wars series “Andor,” The Mandalorian” and “Obi-Wan Kenobi” receive a total of 22 nominations, including nine for “The Mandalorian.” The oldest of the three series, “The Mandalorian” was shut out of the main best series category, which will see “Andor” compete for Best Drama and “Obi-Wan Kenobi” compete for Best Limited Series.

The hit show “Abbott Elementary,” which airs on ABC, received eight nominations. The show won three awards on seven nominations at the 2022 awards ceremony.

FX, which is owned by Disney, saw “The Bear” receive 13 nominations for its first season.

Prime Video from Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN received 42 nominations, up from 30 in 2022. The platform was led by “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Daisy Jones & The Six,” which received 14 and nine nominations, respectively.

Emmy Award Surprises and Notes: One of the bigger surprises may have been a lower nomination count for “The Lords of Rings: The Rings of Power,” a big-budget streaming hit from Amazon. The series was submitted in 22 categories, but received only six nominations, all outside the main categories.

One bright spot for Amazon was its Amazon Freevee platform, which received four nominations for the surprise hit “Jury Duty,” a fake reality show.

Paramount+, a streaming platform from Paramount Global Inc PARAPARAA has seen massive success with “Yellowstone” and its prequel series “1923” and “1883.” The streaming platform scored a total of seven nominations with “Yellowstone” and “1923” receiving a total of zero. “Yellowstone” was among the most-watched series on all television in 2022.

The Roku Channel from Roku Inc ROKU landed 12 total nominations with “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” landing eight nominations. The streaming platform received seven nominations last year.

Actor Ray Liotta, who passed away in May 2022 received an Emmy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie, for his role in the AppleTV+ series “Black Bird.”

Tubi, a streaming platform from Fox Corp FOX, also scored its first-ever Emmy Award nomination for “The Nevers.”

Former First Lady Michelle Obama landed an Emmy nomination as a producer on “The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey” from Netflix.

A six-part docuseries on Netflix that profiled Prince Harry and Meghan Markle failed to receive any Emmy Award nominations. The snub from the awards comes as “Harry & Meghan” posted strong viewership figures for Netflix.

Meta Platforms META saw its Oculus and MetaQuest TV each receive an Emmy Award nomination in the Outstanding Emerging Media Program category.

Photo: "Ted Lasso," courtesy Apple.