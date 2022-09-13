ñol

Netflix's Squid Game Creates History At Emmy Awards — 'Ted Lasso' Wins Best Comedy Series For Apple TV+

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Editor
September 13, 2022 6:36 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • The 74th Emmy Awards ceremony was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday night.
  • Streaming ventures of Apple and Warner Bros. Discovery won big at the event.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD)-owned HBO had a rich haul at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards announced late on Monday, while Apple, Inc's AAPL TV+ also made its presence felt at the event that recognizes the best artistical and technical talent in the television industry.

What Happened: HBO’s smash hit “The White Lotus” won the best-limited series. It was also a big night for its cast members, Murray Bartlett and Jennifer Coolidge. While Bartlett took home the Emmy for the best supporting actor in a limited series, Coolidge won the best supporting actress award. 

HBO's “Succession" won the best drama series award. It tells the story of a dysfunctional family competing for wealth and power. Matthew Macfadyen, who acted in it, won the award for best supporting actor in a drama series.

Jean Smart, who plays stand-up comedian Deborah Vance in HBO Max’s “Hacks,” won the Emmy for best actress in a comedy series.

See also:  Netflix Hosting Squid Game Reality Show: How To Apply And How Much You Can Win

Squid Game’s Unique Distinction: Netflix, Inc.’s NFLX  “Squid Game” won multiple awards and created history by becoming the first Korean series, and the first non-English language series, to win a major Primetime Emmy Award. South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae bagged the award for outstanding lead actor in a drama series, while its creator Hwang Dong-hyuk won the award for top director.

A Bloomberg report suggested that by mid-October 2021, Squid Game generated an impact value of $891 million for Netflix compared to the production cost of $21 million.

Netflix confirmed in June that Season 2 of the drama is coming up. At the 2022 Emmys, Dong-hyuk revealed that Jung-jae's character, Seong Gi-hung, will seek revenge in the upcoming season, according to Deadline.

Apple TV+’s Hits & Misses: Ted Lasso” propelled Apple TV+ to the spotlight at the 74th Emmy Awards, as it won the best comedy series. Its actor Jason Sudeikis took home the award for best lead actor in a comedy series.

Apple TV+ original "Severance" did not win in the top categories. It was nominated but could take home the awards for outstanding main title design and outstanding music composition for a series.

Photo: Courtesy of Unsplash

