These Are The Most Popular Streaming Apps For Millennials (And No, Netflix Isn't No. 1)

A new list shows the most popular streaming apps for users in the U.S. based on their age. Among the highlights are that several of the top streaming apps are not the ones users would guess top the list.

What Happened: Data from The Streamable features the top-used streaming apps using data from datta.ai’s App IQ. The data analyzed is only from apps used on the iOS and Android mobile devices from Apple Inc AAPL and Alphabet Inc GOOGGOOGL, respectively.

These are the most popular streaming apps for millennials:

Redbox Entertainment Inc RDBX

Plex

Vudu , owned by Comcast Corporation CMCSA and Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. WBDWV

, owned by and Xfinity Stream (Comcast)

(Comcast) YouTube TV (Alphabet)

(Alphabet) Chosen

Amazon Prime Video from Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN

from Discovery Plus (Warner Bros. Discovery)

(Warner Bros. Discovery) MX Player

NBC (Comcast)

The data covers millennials aged 25 to 44 and does not include users who use a connected television, which may impact the reason why some popular streaming apps are not on the list.

For Gen Z users, Crunchyroll, which is part of a joint venture from Sony Group Corp SONY, topped its list. Other popular names were: fourth place, Disney+ from Walt Disney Co DIS; fifth place, Netflix Inc NFLX; seventh place, Hulu; eighth place, HBO Max and tenth place, Peacock.

On the Gen X and baby boomer side of things, TV Guide Mobile topped the list followed by DirecTV, owned by AT&T Inc T.

NBC, Discovery Plus and Paramount Plus from Paramount Global PARAPARAA were other streaming platforms on the list. Plex and Redbox ranked ninth and tenth on Gen X and baby boomer lists.

Why It’s Important: The report could indicate how different age demographics view the value of streaming platforms with several of the top 10 across age demographics being free, ad-supported or less than $10 a month.

The lack of inclusion of Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+ and AppleTV+ across the three age demographics could also show that many who use these platforms are using connected televisions rather than streaming from an app on their phone.

The list also highlights several apps from Comcast that are among the top 10 across different age demographics, which could point to the media company being behind an undervalued player in the streaming space.

The Streamable also reported data from JustWatch shows HBO Max is now the third most popular streaming app in the U.S. behind Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, passing Disney+ and Hulu.

The move comes as HBO Max launched six months after Disney+, getting a late start in the streaming race.

Data for the JustWatch figures come from 20 million streaming viewers in 54 countries to paint a portrait of the overall streaming industry.

Netflix ranks first with 23% of the domestic market, followed by Amazon Prime Video at 19%, HBO Max at 14%, Disney+ at 13% and Hulu at 11%.

Other risers in the latest JustWatch study show Apple TV+ and Paramount+ as gainers of market share.