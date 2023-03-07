ñol


Health Care ETFs Have Lost In The Last Month - These Top Pharma Stocks Are The Reason

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
March 7, 2023 7:34 PM | 1 min read
  • The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund XLV, heavily tilted towards mega-caps, lost around 5.25% over the last month, with substantial companies reporting annual earnings.
  • Shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund opened at $129.26 on Monday, with a twelve-month low of $118.75 and a twelve-month high of $143.42. YTD shares lost 6.54%.
  • Top holding companies Merck & Co Inc MRKAbbVie Inc ABBV, Eli Lilly And Co LLYThermo Fisher Scientific Inc TMOAbbott Laboratories ABT, and Bristol Meyers Squibb & Co BMY reported their Q4 earnings during the month.
  • Over the month, Lilly stock lost 5.5%, Thermo Fisher fell 2.45%, Abbott lost 6.54%, Bristol Myers slipped 7.2%, while Merck shares gained 6.28%, and AbbVie jumped 7.2%. 
  • Over one month, iShares Biotechnology ETF IBB shares have fallen 4.3%, with stock opening at $130.27.
  • Today, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc ACRS was retreating nearly 40% after zunsemetinib did not meet its primary and secondary efficacy endpoints
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics Inc ADAP and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc TCRR agreed to merge
  • TCR2 was rising over 25% in value, while Adaptimmune Therapeutics was down more than 20%.
  • BridgeBio Pharma Inc BBIO shares are gaining over 50% after positive data from the PROPEL2 Phase 2 trial of infigratinib in the form of dwarfism.
  • Price Action: XLV shares closed down 1.60% at $127.04, and IBB closed down 1.59% at $127.25 on Tuesday.

