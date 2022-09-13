ñol

Biden Administration Pushes 'Cancer Moonshot' Initiative: Report

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 13, 2022 2:36 PM | 1 min read
Biden Administration Pushes 'Cancer Moonshot' Initiative: Report
  • President Joe Biden channeled John F. Kennedy on the 60th anniversary of the former President's moonshot speech, highlighting the Biden administration's efforts to "end cancer as we know it." 
  • The President underscored his goal to cut the cancer death rate in the U.S. by at least 50% over the next 25 years. 
  • "The goal is to cut cancer death rates by at least 50%— at least 50 percent — in the next 25 years," Biden said. "I'm calling on the private sector to develop and test new treatments, make drugs more affordable, and share more data and knowledge that can inform the public and benefit every company's research. And I'm respectfully calling on people living with cancer, and caregivers and families, to keep sharing their experience and pushing for progress."
  • Administration officials said that the executive order allows the federal government to direct funding for using microbes and other biologically derived resources to make new foods, fertilizers, and seeds and make mining operations more efficient.
  • The order "directs the federal government to ensure biotechnologies invented in the United States of America are made in the United States of America," Biden said.
  • Photo by PDPics from Pixabay

