Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Merck In Talks To Possibly Produce COVID-19 Shots: WSJ

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2021 5:53am   Comments
Share:
Merck In Talks To Possibly Produce COVID-19 Shots: WSJ
  • According to the Wall Street Journal, Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) is reportedly in talks with governments and companies to potentially help with the manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines that have already been authorized.
  • The supply of COVID-19 shots remains limited, prompting the vaccine-makers such as Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) to team up with other companies to fill the gap. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's (NYSE: TEVA) Chief Executive Kare Schultz said the company is in talks with companies to help manufacture shots.
  • Merck halted the development of its two COVID-19 vaccines in January after early trials showed both vaccines generated immune responses that were inferior to those seen in people who had recovered from COVID-19 as well as those reported for other COVID-19 vaccines. 
  • Though, Merck has built out its portfolio of COVID-19 medicines through a series of deals in recent months. It includes a $425 million OncoImmune Acquisition, from which the results of a late-stage study is expected by the end of March. Another therapy, oral antiviral dubbed as Ridgeback Biotherapeutics developed molnupiravir, is in Phase 2/3 trial for hospitalized and outpatient COVID-19 patients. Early data from a trial is expected as early as the first quarter.
  • Merck had acquired Themis, which is working on a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. It has also collaborated with IAVI, a nonprofit scientific research organization, to develop an investigational vaccine against SARS-CoV-2.
  • Price Action: MRK shares closed 0.2% lower at $74.89 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRK + PFE)

FDA Casts Doubt On Merck's Keytruda Trial Data In Early-Stage Breast Cancer
BioNTech Starts Production At New Germany Plant In Boost For COVID-19 Shots
10 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Twitter, Cisco Line Up To Report After Today's Close, Followed By Uber, GM Tomorrow
Analyzing Pfizer's Unusual Options Activity
Opdivo Plus Cabometyx Combo Shows Superior Clinical Benefit Versus Sunitinib In Late-Stage Kidney Cancer Study
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: COVID-19 Vaccine Wall Street JournalBiotech News Health Care Top Stories General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com