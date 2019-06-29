Biotech stocks headed south last week, reversing decent gains made in the previous week. Unfavorable FDA decisions, botched trials and weaker broader market sentiment all weighed down on the sector.

Here are the key catalysts of the unfolding week.

Conferences

European Cardiology Congress - July 1-2, in Prague, Czech Republic

11th International Virology Summit - July 1-2, in Valencia, Spain

ESMO 21st World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer – July 3-6, in Barcelona, Spain

12th World Congress on Diabetes & Endocrinology - July 5-6, in Columbus, Ohio

27th Congress of the International Society of Thrombosis and Haemostasis – July 6-10, in Melbourne, Australia

PDUFA Dates

Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ: RTRX) awaits FDA decision for a new formulation of Thiola in cystinuria on Sunday, June 30.

The FDA is set to rule on Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI)'s NDA for selinexor in combination with dexamethasone for treating patients with relapsed refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least three prior therapies and whose disease is refractory to at least one proteasome inhibitor, one immunomodulatory agent, and one anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody. The PDUFA date is scheduled for Saturday, July 6.

Clinical Trial Readouts

CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ: CYAD) will present at the ESMO conference Phase 1 data for its CYAD-1 and FOLFOX in colorectal cancer

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ: QURE) is due to present at the ISTH conference July 5 nine-month data from the Phase 2b study of AMT-061 in hemophilia B

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) is scheduled to present at the ISTH conference July 5 initial Phase 1/2 data for SB-525 in hemophilia A.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CBIO) will release at the ISTH conference final Phase 2 data for marzeptaacog alfa in hemophilia.

Pending Data Releases

(expected in Q2 or the first half of 2019)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) – Phase 2 data for anti-interlukin 21 monoclonal antibody glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (Type 1 diabetes)

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RETA) – initial Phase 1 data from healthy volunteers for RTA 1701 (autoimmune and inflammatory disorders)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) – Phase 2b data for VX-150 (acute pain following bunionectomy surgery)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BLCM) – Phase 2 pediatric top-line data for BPX-501 (adjunct T-cell therapy administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) – Phase 2 data for GS-9688 (hepatitis B virus)

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ: JAGX) and Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR(OTC: RHHBY) – interim Phase 2 data for Mytesi (cancer-related diarrhoea)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON) – Phase 1 data for TRC253 (prostate cancer)

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN) – initial Phase 2 data for FG-3019 in Duchenne muscular dystrophy

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ: ASLN) – Part 1 data from the Phase 1 study of ASLAN003 in acute myeloid leukemia

Obseva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) – interim analysis of Part B data from a Phase 2a trial of OBE022 in pre-term labor

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) - Phase 2 repeat dose data from a Phase 2/3 study of SP-102 (lumbosacral radicular pain)