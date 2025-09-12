AI–oriented ETFs are surfacing on a wave of optimism, with three top-performing funds reaching new 52-week highs. The Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF AIEQ reached $44.57 on Thursday, up 42.5% off its low, the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF AIQ opened with $47.38 on Friday, up more than 54% off its low, and the KraneShares Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF AGIX shot up to $35.98, a nearly 72% recovery.

ETFs Bundle Exposure Through AI Ecosystem

A machine-learning model manages AIEQ. It tends to lean toward U.S. tech behemoths: Nvidia Corp NVDA , Microsoft Corp MSFT , and Alphabet Inc GOOGL .

AIQ is rules-based, distributing weight across semiconductors, such as Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD , enterprise software such as Oracle Corp ORCL and Salesforce Inc CRM , and hardware like Apple Inc AAPL and Dell Technologies Inc DELL .

AGIX pairs U.S. leaders with Chinese and other Asian giants such as Baidu Inc BIDU , and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA , giving investors a more international taste.

Oracle And Chipmakers Drive Momentum

The most recent spark in the AI-ETF world was Oracle’s rally, where the firm announced explosive demand for AI-based cloud offerings. That strength carried over to memory and storage companies like Micron Technology Inc MU and Western Digital Corp WDC, which provide the chips used to train and execute large AI models. With most of these names held in AI ETFs, gains have flowed through directly into improved fund performance.

Macro Tailwinds And Investor Flows

Weaker U.S. jobs market data boosted expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut, which was music to the ears of growth sectors.

Meanwhile, AI ETFs have taken over thematic fund flows this year, as investors continue to seek focused exposure to the theme. State Street Investment Management noted in its ETF Impact Report that nearly 50% ($1.1 billion) of thematic ETF inflows came from robotics & AI‐themed ETFs in Q1.

A Broader Revolution

Investor demand is more than fleeting enthusiasm. AI mentions in S&P 500 earnings calls reached 287 in Q2 2025, quadrupling the rate three years prior.

Wedbush’s Dan Ives refers to the era as “the Fourth Industrial Revolution.” He predicts more than $1 trillion in AI investment over the coming decade in semiconductors, hyperscalers, software, and cybersecurity.

With exposure spanning the companies building and deploying AI, AIEQ, AIQ, and AGIX are at the center of a generational tech shift. Their climb to new highs underscores how ETFs are becoming a key gateway for investors betting on AI's long-term growth story.

