Oracle's 40% Moonshot Put Defiance's ORCX ETF On The Map

Oracle Corp‘s ORCL staggering 40% single-day jump on Wednesday shook Wall Street, and landed Defiance ETFs’ Daily Target 2X Long ORCL ETF ORCX fund in the spotlight. The 2× daily leveraged ETF, created to amplify Oracle’s movements by 200%, put investors front and center of the rally.

When a stock like Oracle rises over 40% in one day, a 2× ETF like ORCX certainly amplifies that movement, and the fund ended Wednesday with 71% gains.

In a chat with Benzinga, Defiance CEO Sylvia Jablonski noted that ORCX, which uses swaps and derivatives to mirror twice Oracle’s daily moves, navigated the pyrotechnics just fine. “Liquidity in both Oracle and the derivatives market held up well,” she said.



The mechanics are simple: the fund rebalances daily at the end of trading to reset exposure. But Jablonski warned that the math doesn’t always appear so tidy in the long run. “We emphasize that compounding and volatility matter. If Oracle moves up and down in choppy fashion, longer-term returns in ORCX may not equal a clean 2× multiple,” she noted.

That’s why Defiance emphasizes education with leveraged products. “Trend is your friend with these funds,” Jablonski said. “Upward directional performance can really highlight the benefits of leveraged funds, and compounding.” However, they’re not buy-and-hold vehicles, they’re tactical tools for shorter-term traders.

For investors, however, the attraction is limited. Leveraged single-stock ETFs, such as ORCX, enable one to increase exposure without needing options contracts or margin accounts. They provide a convenient way for traders to lean on conviction for a short period. When direction is correct, these funds can make a spectacular rally a headline trade. “The key takeaway is that this magnification works both ways. Great on big up days, tough on down days. Leveraged ETFs are powerful for traders, not designed as long-term buy-and-hold vehicles.”

Underlying the mechanics of ETFs is a larger narrative: Oracle’s transformation itself. “Oracle's earnings reframed it from a legacy database name to a major AI infrastructure player,” Jablonski said. The company’s cloud and data center business has become a draw for AI demand, and investors are now eyeing beyond Nvidia Corp NVDA and Microsoft Corp MSFT for the next chapter of the AI boom.”

“Oracle's surge shows that markets are looking at the next layer of AI infrastructure. That could broaden leadership beyond just the usual names,” she added.

Jablonski admitted that AI build-outs are buffeted by headwinds from increased energy costs to possible regulation, but insisted that we could be at the beginning of a secular shift.

“AI is moving fast, and some valuations are stretched. But we may still be early in the build-out—comparable to the early internet era. There's risk (of overheating), but also enormous potential. Leveraged products like ORCX are designed to give tactical traders a way to participate,” she said.

Photo: Shutterstock