AI 'Revolution Is Here'—287 S&P 500 Firms Cite Artificial Intelligence On Earnings Calls In Q2

The artificial intelligence revolution is undeniable, with AI mentions in S&P 500 earnings calls skyrocketing to an all-time high of 287 in the second quarter of 2025.

AI Citation In Earnings Calls Quadruples In 3 Years

This figure, highlighted in a recent post by The Kobeissi Letter, represents a quadrupling of AI citations over the last three years and surpasses the previous record of 247 set in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The data underscores AI’s rapid shift from an emerging concept to a central theme in corporate strategy, with the 10-year average being just 79 mentions.

Information technology led the charge, accounting for 65 AI mentions in the second quarter, representing a staggering 98% of total calls within the sector. This surge signals a decisive move towards widespread enterprise adoption and investment in AI capabilities across various industries.

The Bear Case For AI

The unprecedented corporate focus on AI has ignited a fierce debate among analysts regarding investment opportunities and potential risks.

Lead Technology Analyst Beth Kindig of I/O Fund, while acknowledging AI’s transformative power, has cautioned that a bubble is forming specifically within the AI software sector.

Kindig argues that much of AI software remains in the “R&D stage,” advocating for investment in “picks and shovels” hardware companies like Nvidia Corp. NVDA, which are already profiting from the massive infrastructure build-out.

The Bull Case For AI

Conversely, Dan Ives of Wedbush Research views the current landscape as a “1995 moment,” akin to the dawn of the internet. Ives’ “AI Revolution” report asserts that AI is the “Fourth Industrial Revolution,” predicting over $1 trillion in AI-related spending in the next decade.

He emphasizes a broad investment strategy across the entire AI ecosystem—from semiconductors and hyperscalers to software, consumer internet, and cybersecurity—to capture this generational shift. While acknowledging potential volatility, Ives sees these as “speed bumps” in a long-term, upward trend.

The diverging views from Kindig and Ives illustrate the complex investment climate, even as corporate America emphatically signals its embrace of artificial intelligence.

Price Action

Here's a list of AI-linked exchange-traded funds that investors can consider.

ETF Name YTD Performnace One Year Performance iShares US Technology ETF IYW 15.46% 32.14% Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF FTEC 13.34% 30.58% First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund FDN 15.71% 44.63% iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF IGM 17.59% 36.82% iShares Global Tech ETF IXN 14.13% 26.43% Defiance Quantum ETF QTUM 16.88% 66.13% Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF MAGS 13.13% 43.09%

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, rose on Monday. The SPY was up 0.25% at $648.83, while the QQQ advanced 0.49% to $578.87, according to Benzinga Pro data.

On Tuesday, the futures of the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq 100 indices were trading higher.

