S&P 500 Stocks At 52-Week Highs? These ETFs Just Cashed In

On Thursday’s trading day, 38 S&P 500 members reached new 52-week highs, CNBC pointed out. Notably, many of them reached heights not reached in decades, or even since their initial public offerings. From banking giants like Citigroup C to defense titans and even beauty stores, this disparate group heralds more than stock-specific breakthroughs. It’s working quietly to boost several ETFs with high concentrations of these soaring stocks.

If you’ve been holding out for indications of a general market comeback, the tape just provided one. And ETFs, those talented, underappreciated vehicles, are along for the ride.

Of course, we cannot begin the discussion without mentioning SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, the standard bearer for S&P 500 Index performance. This fund, along with another favorite, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO are slightly up on Thursday. These funds mirror the performance of the S&P 500 Index.

Bank Stocks: Betting On All-Time Highs

JPMorgan Chase JPM hovered at record highs, breaking previous levels since its 1983 IPO. Citigroup, on the other hand, hit levels not seen since the pre-crisis time of November 2008. BlackRock BLK came aboard, achieving its own record high since its 1999 IPO.

All three are top holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund XLF, which has picked up pace in the wake of good Q2 earnings, increasing net interest margins, and expectations that Fed rate cuts are imminent than they seem. Vanguard Financials ETF VFH and iShares U.S. Financials ETF IYF also provide exposure.

Industrial Might: The Defense Trade Is Booming

Caterpillar CAT broke its new all-time high, dating back to its NYSE listing in 1929. Additionally, General Dynamics GD and Northrop Grumman NOC are soaring higher than they have at any point in their public market history.

The industrials sector has quietly been the place to be. Defense budgets remain resilient despite macro worries, and infrastructure plays like CAT are thriving amid robust demand and reshoring trends. Investors can tap into this trend via Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund XLI or iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF ITA, both of which inched up on Thursday.

Beauty & Bargains: Consumers Are Still Spending

Ulta Beauty ULTA and Dollar Tree DLTR are not only surviving, but they’re thriving. Ulta hit levels not reached since April 2024, while Dollar Tree regained its June 2024 high. The message? Consumers are still swiping, even in a higher-for-longer rate environment.

VanEck Retail ETF RTH is capitalizing on these areas of unexpected strength in consumer spending. While technology grabs the spotlight, retail is the true dark horse of this earnings season.

Broadcom AVGO continued its AI-driven rise, reaching new highs since its Avago IPO in 2009.

These gains are trickling into VanEck Semiconductor ETF SMH, and broad tech-oriented funds such as Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK and Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF VGT. Even equal-weight exposure, such as RSP, is experiencing a stealthy boost as mega-cap dominance becomes diluted.

The ETF Takeaway

With 38 S&P 500 stocks hitting 52-week highs in vastly different sectors, the trend no longer appears to be a fluke but rather the beginning of a larger momentum wave. The allure of ETFs is that they allow investors to participate in these trends without having to individually pick winners.

Should momentum persist, these ETFs should continue to rise, not in a flashy fashion but rather in the low-key, slow-burn way to wealth.

