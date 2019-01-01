QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Benzinga - Mar 15, 2021, 4:19PM

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Vanguard Financials ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (ARCA: VFH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vanguard Financials ETF's (VFH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vanguard Financials ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vanguard Financials ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)?

A

The stock price for Vanguard Financials ETF (ARCA: VFH) is $94.06 last updated Today at 3:05:58 PM.

Q

Does Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 27, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 24, 2018.

Q

When is Vanguard Financials ETF (ARCA:VFH) reporting earnings?

A

Vanguard Financials ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vanguard Financials ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) operate in?

A

Vanguard Financials ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.