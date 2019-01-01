QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Benzinga - Jun 17, 2021, 4:22PM

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Vanguard Information Tech ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vanguard Information Tech ETF (VGT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vanguard Information Tech ETF (ARCA: VGT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vanguard Information Tech ETF's (VGT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vanguard Information Tech ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Vanguard Information Tech ETF (VGT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vanguard Information Tech ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Vanguard Information Tech ETF (VGT)?

A

The stock price for Vanguard Information Tech ETF (ARCA: VGT) is $396.91 last updated Today at 3:10:29 PM.

Q

Does Vanguard Information Tech ETF (VGT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 27, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 24, 2018.

Q

When is Vanguard Information Tech ETF (ARCA:VGT) reporting earnings?

A

Vanguard Information Tech ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vanguard Information Tech ETF (VGT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vanguard Information Tech ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Vanguard Information Tech ETF (VGT) operate in?

A

Vanguard Information Tech ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.