President Donald Trump on Tuesday unveiled a sweeping $600 billion investment commitment from Saudi Arabia into the United States, calling it a “golden era” of U.S.-Middle East economic cooperation and listing a series of multibillion-dollar deals with leading American corporations in tech, defense and infrastructure.

"From the moment we started, we've seen wealth that just poured and is pouring back into America," Trump said in Riyadh during the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum.

“This week, there are multi-billion dollar commercial deals with Amazon.com Inc. AMNZ, Oracle Corp. ORCL, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD. They’re all here. Uber Technologies Inc. UBER, Qualcomm Inc. AVGO, Johnson & Johnson JNJ, and many, many more,” Trump added.

Saudi Arabia's $600B Investment Package: What's Inside?

Trump announced “the largest set of commercial agreements on record” between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, calling it a “historic and transformative” leap forward.

The $600 billion deal includes:

DataVolt 's $20 billion investment in U.S.-based AI data centers and energy infrastructure.

's $20 billion investment in U.S.-based AI data centers and energy infrastructure. $80 billion joint tech investments by Alphabet Inc. GOOGL , Oracle Corp. ORCL , Salesforce Inc. CRM , Advanced Micro Devices Inc. , Uber Technologies Inc. UBER , and DataVolt.

, , , , , and DataVolt. A $14.2 billion energy export package from GE Vernova GEV .

. A $4.8 billion aircraft deal involving Boeing Co. BA and Saudi aviation leasing firm AviLease.

and Saudi aviation leasing firm AviLease. A $5.8 billion healthcare investment from Shamekh IV Solutions, including a new Michigan IV fluid plant.

Additionally, infrastructure engineering firms including AECOM ACM , Parsons Corp. PSN , Jacobs Solutions Inc. J and Hill International Inc. HIL are delivering $2 billion in U.S. services exports for Saudi megaprojects such as King Salman Park, King Salman International Airport and Qiddiya City.

“Today, the Gulf nations have shown this entire region a path towards safe and orderly societies with improving quality of life, flourishing economic growth, expanding personal freedoms, and increasing responsibilities on the world stage,” Trump said.

According to the White House fact sheet, new investment funds have been launched jointly between the two nations:

$4 billion Enfield Sports Global Sports Fund

$5 billion Energy Investment Fund

$5 billion Aerospace and Defense Technology Fund

Defense Sector Boost: $142 Billion In Arms To Saudis

Trump said the U.S. has secured $142 billion in military equipment purchases from Saudi Arabia, calling it "the largest ever."

The White House said the package covers five key areas: air force advancement, missile defense, maritime security, border modernization, and information systems. It also includes training for Saudi military personnel and support for defense medical services.

The defense sector — particularly companies like Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT and Raytheon Technologies Corp. RTX — could attract renewed attention if arms deals are formalized.

Healthcare And Industrial Investment Hits Michigan

Shamekh IV Solutions will invest $5.8 billion, including the development of a high-capacity IV fluid plant in Michigan.

Trump said: "We've cut our health care costs by 50 to 90%. You're going to see drugs and pharmaceuticals come down at numbers that nobody has ever seen."

Trump: ‘It's Going To Go A Lot Higher’

Reiterating his confidence in the U.S. economy and stock market, Trump said: "Five weeks ago, I told people this is a great time to buy. I got criticized for that. Now they don’t criticize me anymore. People should have listened. But it’s going to go a lot higher."

