March 12, 2025 2:17 PM 3 min read

Wall Street Rebounds As Cooling Inflation Draws Tech Dip Buyers: What's Driving Markets Wednesday?

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

Traders found relief in a cooler-than-expected inflation report, driving tech-heavy indices to a rebound on Wednesday despite ongoing trade tensions.

In February, the Consumer Price Index declined from 3% year-over-year to 2.8%, beating analysts' expectations of a slowdown to 2.9%. Core inflation also dropped more than anticipated, easing from 3.3% to 3.1%.

The decline was supported by contractions in key categories, with gasoline prices falling 1% month-over-month and transportation costs down 0.8%. Airline fares saw a sharper drop, contracting by 4%.

The softer inflation data strengthened expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts, with traders now assigning nearly an 80% probability of a reduction by June, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

While inflation relief fueled optimism, trade concerns lingered. The U.S. imposed 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum in April, prompting swift retaliation. In response, the EU introduced tariffs on €26 billion worth of U.S. goods, while Canada imposed additional levies on $29.8 billion, supplementing previous penalties.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6%, while the Nasdaq 100 jumped 1.2%, aiming to break a two-session losing streak. In contrast, the Dow remained flat.

Tech stocks led the rebound from their recent sell-off, with Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR, Nvidia Corp. NVDA, and Tesla Inc. TSLA rallying 6.2%, 6.4%, and 7.5%, respectively.

Treasury yields remained flat on the day, while gold climbed 0.8% to $2,940 per ounce, now just 0.5% below its all-time high.

Bitcoin BTC/USD edged down 0.8%.

Wednesday’s Performance In Major US Indices

Major IndicesPrice%
Nasdaq 10019,625.521.3%
S&P 5005,606.410.6%
Russell 20002,027.440.3%
Dow Jones41,428.960.0%
Updated at 1:15 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rose 0.7% to $560.14.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA flattened at $414.65.
  • The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ rose 1.4% to $478.01.
  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM inched 0.2% higher to 201.20.
  • The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK outperformed, up 1.8%; the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund XLP was the worst sector performer, down 1.9%.

Wednesday’s Stock Movers

  • American Airlines Group Inc. AAL tumbled 3.7%, eyeing its tenth negative session over the past eleven as the company issued a negative outlook for the quarter. Meanwhile, Bank of America lowered the stock price target from $19 to $13.
  • United Airlines Holdings Inc. UAL dropped 4.2% after a wave of price target cuts from major banks. Barclays lowered its target from $150 to $140, BofA trimmed it from $125 to $110, and TD Cowen reduced its estimate from $165 to $150.
  • Intel Corp. INTC surged 4.6% after a Reuters report revealed that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. TSM had approached Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD, and Broadcom Inc. about investing in a joint venture to operate Intel’s factories.

Read now:

Photo: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$82531.59-0.46%
Overview
AAL Logo
AALAmerican Airlines Group Inc
$10.94-4.58%
AMD Logo
AMDAdvanced Micro Devices Inc
$100.303.66%
DIA Logo
DIASPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF
$414.15-0.14%
INTC Logo
INTCIntel Corp
$20.493.59%
IWM Logo
IWMiShares Russell 2000 ETF
$200.990.12%
NVDA Logo
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$114.895.63%
PLTR Logo
PLTRPalantir Technologies Inc
$82.595.82%
QQQ Logo
QQQInvesco QQQ Trust, Series 1
$476.230.98%
SPY Logo
SPYSPDR S&P 500
$558.740.51%
TSLA Logo
TSLATesla Inc
$247.137.18%
TSM Logo
TSMTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
$176.703.35%
UAL Logo
UALUnited Airlines Holdings Inc
$71.95-5.40%
XLC Logo
XLCThe Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund
$96.490.15%
XLK Logo
XLKSPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology
$211.261.37%
XLP Logo
XLPSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples
$80.03-1.77%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EquitiesLarge CapMacro Economic EventsBroad U.S. Equity ETFsEcon #sTop StoriesEconomicsTechETFsInflationInterest Ratesmidday updatePro ProjectStories That Matter

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved