Zinger Key Points
- CPI drops to 2.8% in February, beating expectations and fueling **80% odds of a Fed rate cut by June.
- Tech stocks rally: Nasdaq 100 gains 1.2%, led by Tesla, Nvidia and Palantir after recent sell-offs.
- The new Benzinga Rankings show you exactly how stocks stack up—scoring them across five key factors that matter most to investors. Every day, one stock rises to the top. Which one is leading today?
Traders found relief in a cooler-than-expected inflation report, driving tech-heavy indices to a rebound on Wednesday despite ongoing trade tensions.
In February, the Consumer Price Index declined from 3% year-over-year to 2.8%, beating analysts' expectations of a slowdown to 2.9%. Core inflation also dropped more than anticipated, easing from 3.3% to 3.1%.
The decline was supported by contractions in key categories, with gasoline prices falling 1% month-over-month and transportation costs down 0.8%. Airline fares saw a sharper drop, contracting by 4%.
The softer inflation data strengthened expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts, with traders now assigning nearly an 80% probability of a reduction by June, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.
While inflation relief fueled optimism, trade concerns lingered. The U.S. imposed 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum in April, prompting swift retaliation. In response, the EU introduced tariffs on €26 billion worth of U.S. goods, while Canada imposed additional levies on $29.8 billion, supplementing previous penalties.
The S&P 500 rose 0.6%, while the Nasdaq 100 jumped 1.2%, aiming to break a two-session losing streak. In contrast, the Dow remained flat.
Tech stocks led the rebound from their recent sell-off, with Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR, Nvidia Corp. NVDA, and Tesla Inc. TSLA rallying 6.2%, 6.4%, and 7.5%, respectively.
Treasury yields remained flat on the day, while gold climbed 0.8% to $2,940 per ounce, now just 0.5% below its all-time high.
Bitcoin BTC/USD edged down 0.8%.
Wednesday’s Performance In Major US Indices
|Major Indices
|Price
|%
|Nasdaq 100
|19,625.52
|1.3%
|S&P 500
|5,606.41
|0.6%
|Russell 2000
|2,027.44
|0.3%
|Dow Jones
|41,428.96
|0.0%
According to Benzinga Pro data:
- The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rose 0.7% to $560.14.
- The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA flattened at $414.65.
- The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ rose 1.4% to $478.01.
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM inched 0.2% higher to 201.20.
- The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK outperformed, up 1.8%; the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund XLP was the worst sector performer, down 1.9%.
Wednesday’s Stock Movers
- American Airlines Group Inc. AAL tumbled 3.7%, eyeing its tenth negative session over the past eleven as the company issued a negative outlook for the quarter. Meanwhile, Bank of America lowered the stock price target from $19 to $13.
- United Airlines Holdings Inc. UAL dropped 4.2% after a wave of price target cuts from major banks. Barclays lowered its target from $150 to $140, BofA trimmed it from $125 to $110, and TD Cowen reduced its estimate from $165 to $150.
- Intel Corp. INTC surged 4.6% after a Reuters report revealed that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. TSM had approached Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD, and Broadcom Inc. about investing in a joint venture to operate Intel’s factories.
Read now:
Photo: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.