Mastercard In 'Late-Stage Talks' To Acquire Crypto Startup Zerohash: Report

Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) is in advanced discussion to acquire cryptocurrency startup Zerohash for between $1.5 billion and $2 billion, according to a report published Wednesday.

Mastercard Betting On Crypto Infra?

The payment technology company is in “late-stage talks” to buy Chicago-based Zerohash, Fortune reported, citing sources familiar with the deal. The acquisition, estimated to be worth between $1.5 and $2 billion, could mark one of Mastercard’s most significant investments in the stablecoin sector.

Zerohash provides infrastructure for financial institutions to integrate cryptocurrencies and stablecoins natively into their products.

However, the deal is not yet finalized and could still fall through, the report mentioned.

A Mastercard spokesperson told Benzinga that the company doesn’t comment on speculation. A response from Zerohash is awaited.

Stablecoins For Payments

Mastercard’s potential acquisition of Zerohash comes as part of a broader strategy to embrace the digital economy.

The payments firm expressed its intention to enable stablecoins as settlement currencies earlier in August, viewing them as another form of money.

Mastercard isn't the only major player entering the game. Western Union Co. (NYSE:WU) is reportedly preparing to launch its own U.S. dollar–backed stablecoin, USDPT, on the Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) blockchain during the first half of 2026.

Mastercard will release earnings results for the third quarter before the opening bell on Thursday.

Price Action: Mastercard shares are up 0.11% pre-market after closing 2.01% lower at $554.58 during Thursday’s regular trading session.

