Visa Vs. Mastercard: Why One Network's Winning The Cross-Border Game

Visa Inc's (NYSE:V) fourth-quarter results have drawn a clear line in the payments sand. JPMorgan analyst Tien-Tsin Huang says the data shows Visa widening its lead. Global travel is rebounding, fueling a surge in high-margin cross-border transactions — a segment Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) may struggle to keep pace with. The two networks' three-year, 90% KPI correlation is beginning to break.

Visa's Global Volumes Stay Hot

Visa's fourth quarter print left little doubt about momentum: U.S. payment volumes rose 7.6%, global volumes climbed 8.8%, and cross-border payments surged 12% — all sequential improvements. Revenue came in at $10.7 billion, up 11% FXN and 10% organically, beating both guidance and JPMorgan estimates, while adjusted EPS hit $2.98, up 10% year-on-year.

Huang sees this as evidence that Visa's growth engine is still firing smoothly, aided by stable 66.8% margins and a clean commercial volume rebound. Visa may be edging ahead in cross-border and total volume growth as 2025 unfolds.

Mastercard Faces Tougher Comps

While Mastercard is still delivering strong underlying trends, Huang flags that its year-over-year comparisons are turning steeper. After lapping prior pricing gains and large client wins (like Citizens debit and Capital One), Mastercard's organic growth could start to compress in the second half of 2025.

The analyst also points to potential portfolio shifts, including a possible Apple Card move to JPMorgan, which could temporarily dent U.S. volume optics.

Why It Matters

Huang’s call is clear: stay overweight Visa. Both networks benefit from resilient spending and stable macro trends, but Visa's "cleaner comps" and steadier execution give it the upper hand as the divergence begins.

Huang's base case implies 15–20% upside for Visa stock — and while Mastercard remains a quality hold, this round of the cross-border game goes decisively to Visa.

