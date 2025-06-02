SAIC, Tesla And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 100 points on Monday.

Shares of Science Applications International Corporation SAIC fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter results.

Science Applications Intl posted adjusted earnings of $1.92 per share, missing market estimates of $2.22 per share. The company posted quarterly sales of $1.88 billion versus expectations of $1.87 billion.

SAIC shares dipped 6.5% to $108.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

SharpLink Gaming, In c. SBET declined 18.4% to $62.60 in pre-market trading after the company filed for mixed shelf offering.

c. declined 18.4% to $62.60 in pre-market trading after the company filed for mixed shelf offering. ContextLogic Inc . LOGC shares tumbled 18.3% to $6.70 in pre-market trading. ContextLogic will commence trading on the OTC Markets and delist from the Nasdaq.

. shares tumbled 18.3% to $6.70 in pre-market trading. ContextLogic will commence trading on the OTC Markets and delist from the Nasdaq. Lucid Diagnostics Inc . LUCD shares fell 15.1% to $1.18 in pre-market trading. Lucid Diagnostics may offer sell shares of common stock of up to $25 million.

. shares fell 15.1% to $1.18 in pre-market trading. Lucid Diagnostics may offer sell shares of common stock of up to $25 million. Algoma Steel Group Inc. ASTL fell 9.2% to $4.78 in pre-market trading.

fell 9.2% to $4.78 in pre-market trading. LiveWire Group, Inc . LVWR dipped 8.7% to $4.10 in pre-market trading.

. dipped 8.7% to $4.10 in pre-market trading. Definitive Healthcare Corp . DH fell 7.3% to $3.07 in pre-market trading.

. fell 7.3% to $3.07 in pre-market trading. Arvinas, Inc . ARVN fell 6.9% to $6.70 in pre-market trading. Arvinas and Pfizer’s Vepdegestrant demonstrated statistically significant 2.9-month PFS benefit over Fulvestrant in ESR1-mutant second-line advanced breast cancer.

. fell 6.9% to $6.70 in pre-market trading. Arvinas and Pfizer’s Vepdegestrant demonstrated statistically significant 2.9-month PFS benefit over Fulvestrant in ESR1-mutant second-line advanced breast cancer. Qudian Inc . QD fell 6.4% to $2.77 in pre-market trading. Qudian reported first quarter unaudited financial results on Friday.

. fell 6.4% to $2.77 in pre-market trading. Qudian reported first quarter unaudited financial results on Friday. IperionX Limited IPX fell 5.5% to $22.86 in pre-market trading.

fell 5.5% to $22.86 in pre-market trading. Tesla, Inc. TSLA fell 1.5% to $341.25 in pre-market trading. Tesla experienced a decline in sales in China compared to rivals like Nio Inc. NIO , Xpeng Inc. XPEV , Li Auto Inc. LI and BYD Co. Ltd. BYDDY BYDDF , which posted strong growth in May.

