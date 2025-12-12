Chevron To Rally Around 37%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Jefferies raised Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) price target from $100 to $135. Jefferies analyst James Heaney upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Roku shares closed at $105.36 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel cut the price target for Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) from $50 to $40. Stifel analyst Paul Matteis maintained a Buy rating. Uniqure shares closed at $20.14 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham raised Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) price target from $14 to $23. Needham analyst Chris Pierce maintained a Buy rating. Rivian Automotive shares closed at $16.43 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BTIG boosted the price target for Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) from $100 to $140. BTIG analyst Mark Massaro maintained a Buy rating. Guardant Health shares closed at $101.38 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised the price target for Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:KZIA) from $13 to $18. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Sean Lee maintained a Buy rating. Kazia Therapeutics shares closed at $13.08 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc increased Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) price target from $460 to $500. Keybanc analyst John Vinh maintained an Overweight rating. Broadcom shares settled at $406.37 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird cut PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) price target from $83 to $66. Baird analyst Colin Sebastian downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. PayPal shares closed at $61.69 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities raised Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) price target from $200 to $260. B of A Securities analyst Tal Liani maintained a Buy rating. Ciena shares closed at $242.37 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho raised the price target for Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) from $204 to $206. Mizuho analyst Nitin Kumar maintained an Outperform rating. Chevron shares settled at $150.72 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Clear Street boosted American Superconductor Corp (NASDAQ:AMSC) price target from $50 to $52. Clear Street analyst Tim Moore maintained a Buy rating. American Superconductor shares closed at $32.24 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
