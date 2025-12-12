December 12, 2025 12:57 AM 2 min read

Lululemon, Broadcom And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) to report a quarterly loss of 68 cents per share on revenue of $117.24 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Johnson Outdoors shares rose 1.2% to $43.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST) reported better-than-expected financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 after the bell on Thursday. Costco reported first-quarter revenue of $67.31 billion, beating analyst estimates of $67.14 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. Costco shares slipped 0.7% to $878.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) posted better-than-expected results for the third quarter and raised its full-year guidance. The company announced a CEO succession plan and also authorized an increase to its share buyback program. Lululemon shares jumped 10.7% to $206.97 in after-hours trading.

  • RH (NYSE:RH) posted mixed results for the third quarter after the closing bell on Thursday. RH reported quarterly earnings of $1.71 per share, which missed the analyst estimate of $2.16 by 20.87%, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Quarterly revenue came in at $883.81 million, which beat the Street estimate of $883.69 million. RH shares gained 5.1% to $161.09 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) reported better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter and issued strong first-quarter sales guidance. Broadcom’s board also approved a 10% quarterly cash dividend increase to 65 cents per share, payable on Dec. 31 to shareholders of record as of Dec. 22. Broadcom shares fell 4.5% to $388.20 in after-hours trading.

