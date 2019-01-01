Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Guardant Health
Guardant Health Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $85.00 expecting GH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 105.12% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Guardant Health (NASDAQ: GH) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Guardant Health maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Guardant Health, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Guardant Health was filed on May 9, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 9, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Guardant Health (GH) rating was a maintained with a price target of $120.00 to $85.00. The current price Guardant Health (GH) is trading at is $41.44, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
