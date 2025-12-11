Roku To Rally More Than 28%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Jefferies raised Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) price target from $100 to $135. Jefferies analyst James Heaney upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Roku shares closed at $105.36 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel cut the price target for Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) from $50 to $40. Stifel analyst Paul Matteis maintained a Buy rating. Uniqure shares closed at $20.14 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Bernstein decreased Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) price target from $364 to $339. Bernstein analyst Mark L. Moerdler maintained an Outperform rating. Oracle shares closed at $223.01 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Mizuho cut the price target for Southern Co (NYSE:SO) from $97 to $88. Mizuho analyst Anthony Crowdell maintained a Neutral rating. Southern shares closed at $84.08 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities raised the price target for Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) from $500 to $560. B of A Securities analyst Vivek Arya upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Synopsys shares closed at $475.83 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt increased Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) price target from $35 to $50. Rosenblatt analyst Mike Genovese maintained a Buy rating. Applied Optoelectronics shares settled at $34.98 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Telsey Advisory Group cut Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) price target from $52 to $35. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating. Oxford Industries shares closed at $40.45 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham raised Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) price target from $16 to $22. Needham analyst Ryan Koontz maintained a Buy rating. Planet Labs shares closed at $12.94 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised the price target for Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OLMA) from $36 to $45. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Emily Bodnar maintained a Buy rating. Olema Pharmaceuticals shares settled at $30.68 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Benchmark boosted Applovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) price target from $700 to $775. Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey maintained a Buy rating. Applovin shares closed at $703.28 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying ROKU stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.