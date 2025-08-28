Affirm Stock Rallies After Strong Q4 Earnings: Details

Affirm Holdings Inc. AFRM released its fourth-quarter results after Thursday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.



The Details: Affirm reported quarterly earnings of 20 cents per share, which beat the Street estimate of 10 cents.

Quarterly revenue came in at $876.41 million, which beat the consensus estimate of $837.02 million.

“In FY'25, we executed relentlessly on the three core ingredients of our strategy: grow reach by building out a first-class merchant network (377k active, +24% in FY'25), increase transaction frequency (+20% during the same period) through direct-to-consumer products, and maintain strong unit economics by prioritizing excellent credit performance (4.0% RLTC for FY'25),” the company wrote in a letter to shareholders.

Outlook: Affirm sees first-quarter revenue of between $855 million and $885 million, versus the $860.55 million estimate, and fiscal 2026 revenue of $3.86 billion, versus the $3.18 billion estimate.

AFRM Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Affirm Holdings stock was up 9.08% at $87.30 in Thursday's extended trading.

