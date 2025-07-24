July 24, 2025 9:15 AM 3 min read

Alphabet To Rally Around 24%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Barclays raised Alphabet Inc. GOOGL price target from $220 to $235. Barclays analyst Ross Sandler maintained an Overweight rating. Alphabet shares closed at $190.23 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley increased the price target for GE Vernova Inc. GEV from $511 to $675. Morgan Stanley analyst Andrew Percoco maintained an Overweight rating. GE Vernova shares closed at $629.03 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Keybanc slashed Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG price target from $60 to $58. Keybanc analyst Eric Gonzalez maintained an Overweight rating. Chipotle shares closed at $52.78 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Deutsche Bank cut the price target for Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH from $49 to $42. Deutsche Bank analyst Corinne Blanchard maintained a Hold rating. Enphase Energy shares closed at $36.48 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities cut the price target for International Business Machines Corporation IBM from $320 to $310. B of A Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan maintained a Buy rating. IBM shares closed at $282.01 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Baird raised Varonis Systems, Inc. VRNS price target from $55 to $58. Baird analyst Shrenik Kothari maintained an Outperform rating. Varonis Systems shares settled at $51.81 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Stifel increased XPO, Inc. XPO price target from $135 to $145. Stifel analyst J. Bruce Chan maintained a Buy rating. XPO shares closed at $135.00 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Piper Sandler cut Chubb Limited CB price target from $335 to $283. Piper Sandler analyst Paul Newsome downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. Chubb shares closed at $270.15 on Wednesday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Benchmark raised the price target for MaxLinear, Inc. MXL from $20 to $25. Benchmark analyst David Williams maintained a Buy rating. MaxLinear shares settled at $15.32 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Morgan Stanley increased Hasbro, Inc. HAS price target from $83 to $85. Morgan Stanley analyst Megan Alexander maintained an Overweight rating. Hasbro shares closed at $76.84 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying GOOGL stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Trending Investment Opportunities
Advertisement

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
CB Logo
CBChubb Ltd
$268.81-0.50%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
44.62
Growth
61.99
Quality
18.76
Value
77.52
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CMG Logo
CMGChipotle Mexican Grill Inc
$46.09-12.7%
ENPH Logo
ENPHEnphase Energy Inc
$36.48-%
GEV Logo
GEVGE Vernova Inc
$631.000.31%
GOOGL Logo
GOOGLAlphabet Inc
$196.993.55%
HAS Logo
HASHasbro Inc
$75.79-1.37%
IBM Logo
IBMInternational Business Machines Corp
$263.60-6.53%
MXL Logo
MXLMaxLinear Inc
$20.0130.6%
VRNS Logo
VRNSVaronis Systems Inc
$53.352.97%
XPO Logo
XPOXPO Inc
$134.00-0.74%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved