Alphabet To Rally Around 24%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Barclays raised Alphabet Inc. GOOGL price target from $220 to $235. Barclays analyst Ross Sandler maintained an Overweight rating. Alphabet shares closed at $190.23 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley increased the price target for GE Vernova Inc. GEV from $511 to $675. Morgan Stanley analyst Andrew Percoco maintained an Overweight rating. GE Vernova shares closed at $629.03 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc slashed Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG price target from $60 to $58. Keybanc analyst Eric Gonzalez maintained an Overweight rating. Chipotle shares closed at $52.78 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Deutsche Bank cut the price target for Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH from $49 to $42. Deutsche Bank analyst Corinne Blanchard maintained a Hold rating. Enphase Energy shares closed at $36.48 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities cut the price target for International Business Machines Corporation IBM from $320 to $310. B of A Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan maintained a Buy rating. IBM shares closed at $282.01 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird raised Varonis Systems, Inc. VRNS price target from $55 to $58. Baird analyst Shrenik Kothari maintained an Outperform rating. Varonis Systems shares settled at $51.81 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel increased XPO, Inc. XPO price target from $135 to $145. Stifel analyst J. Bruce Chan maintained a Buy rating. XPO shares closed at $135.00 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Piper Sandler cut Chubb Limited CB price target from $335 to $283. Piper Sandler analyst Paul Newsome downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. Chubb shares closed at $270.15 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Benchmark raised the price target for MaxLinear, Inc. MXL from $20 to $25. Benchmark analyst David Williams maintained a Buy rating. MaxLinear shares settled at $15.32 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley increased Hasbro, Inc. HAS price target from $83 to $85. Morgan Stanley analyst Megan Alexander maintained an Overweight rating. Hasbro shares closed at $76.84 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
