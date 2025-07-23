On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer recommended not buying United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS. He added, “UPS is a real quandary. I love that yield, but I do think that the fundamentals are still hurting. I'm going to have to take a pass on that one.”

On the earnings front, UPS will release second-quarter results on Tuesday, July 29. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share, down from $1.79 per share in the year-ago period. UPS projects quarterly revenue of $20.85 billion, compared to $21.82 billion a year earlier.

Cramer said he would be a little careful with SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN.

Piper Sandler analyst James Fish, on July 14, downgraded SoundHound AI from Overweight to Neutral and maintained the price target of $12.

“Modine MOD has got a lot of good things going,” Cramer said. “I think Dover DOV is a better play for you than Modine.”

Modine announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its first quarter financial results on Thursday, July 31, 2025.

Cramer recommended not buying Entergy ETR right here, saying, “ETR's had such a run, I know it can go higher.”

As per the recent news, Entergy, on July 1, said it has completed the sale of its natural gas distribution business to Delta Utilities.

Price Action:

UPS shares gained 2.3% to settle at $101.14 on Tuesday.

SoundHound shares fell 3.1% to close at $11.34.

Modine shares gained 0.1% to settle at $93.83 on Tuesday.

Entergy shares gained 1.7% to close at $88.53.

