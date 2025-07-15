Meta To Rally Around 8%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Morgan Stanley raised Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD price target from $43 to $110. Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Robinhood shares closed at $99.96 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays cut the price target for Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA from $180 to $145. Barclays analyst Jiong Shao maintained an Overweight rating. Alibaba shares closed at $108.22 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo cut Waters Corporation WAT price target from $420 to $330. Wells Fargo analyst Brandon Couillard downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Waters shares closed at $304.18 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc boosted the price target for Lam Research Corporation LRCX from $105 to $115. Keybanc analyst Steve Barger maintained an Overweight rating. Lam Research shares closed at $99.62 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS cut the price target for Oscar Health, Inc. OSCR from $15 to $11. UBS analyst Jonathan Yong downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. Oscar Health shares closed at $15.08 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JMP Securities raised DoorDash, Inc. DASH price target from $235 to $250. JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone maintained a Market Outperform rating. DoorDash shares settled at $242.85 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities increased Meta Platforms, Inc. META price target from $765 to $775. B of A Securities analyst Justin Post maintained a Buy rating. Meta shares closed at $720.92 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stephens & Co. raised Fastenal Company FAST price target from $40 to $45. Stephens & Co. analyst Tommy Moll maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Fastenal shares closed at $45.07 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- JP Morgan raised the price target for California Resources Corporation CRC from $60 to $63. JP Morgan analyst Zach Parham upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. California Resources shares settled at $47.60 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley increased Abbott Laboratories ABT price target from $127 to $137. Morgan Stanley analyst David Lewis maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Abbott shares closed at $132.03 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
