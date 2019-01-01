Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Alibaba Group Holding
Alibaba Group Holding Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) was reported by Baird on May 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $144.00 expecting BABA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 74.88% upside). 32 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) was provided by Baird, and Alibaba Group Holding maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Alibaba Group Holding, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Alibaba Group Holding was filed on May 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $160.00 to $144.00. The current price Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) is trading at is $82.34, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
