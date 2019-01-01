Waters (NYSE:WAT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Waters
Waters Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Waters (NYSE: WAT) was reported by Barclays on May 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $375.00 expecting WAT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.33% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Waters (NYSE: WAT) was provided by Barclays, and Waters initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Waters, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Waters was filed on May 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Waters (WAT) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $375.00. The current price Waters (WAT) is trading at is $319.62, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
