JPMorgan, Wells Fargo And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM to report quarterly earnings at $4.48 per share on revenue of $44.17 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. JPMorgan shares gained 0.4% to $289.94 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Wells Fargo & Co. WFC to have earned $1.40 per share on revenue of $20.78 billion before the opening bell. Wells Fargo shares gained 0.1% to $83.55 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Longevity Health Holdings Inc. XAGE announced a merger with THPlasma and the termination of its transaction with 20/20 BioLabs. This strategic move is expected to leverage plasma synergies to drive bioaesthetic innovation. Longevity Health shares jumped 67.5% to $4.43 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Before the markets open, The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. BK is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $4.83 billion. Bank of New York Mellon shares rose 1.4% to $96.60 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Citigroup Inc. C to post quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $20.89 billion before the opening bell. Citigroup shares gained 0.8% to $88.17 in after-hours trading.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

