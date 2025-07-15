JPMorgan, Wells Fargo And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM to report quarterly earnings at $4.48 per share on revenue of $44.17 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. JPMorgan shares gained 0.4% to $289.94 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $4.48 per share on revenue of $44.17 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. JPMorgan shares gained 0.4% to $289.94 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Wells Fargo & Co. WFC to have earned $1.40 per share on revenue of $20.78 billion before the opening bell. Wells Fargo shares gained 0.1% to $83.55 in the after-hours trading session.

to have earned $1.40 per share on revenue of $20.78 billion before the opening bell. Wells Fargo shares gained 0.1% to $83.55 in the after-hours trading session. Longevity Health Holdings Inc. XAGE announced a merger with THPlasma and the termination of its transaction with 20/20 BioLabs. This strategic move is expected to leverage plasma synergies to drive bioaesthetic innovation. Longevity Health shares jumped 67.5% to $4.43 in the after-hours trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Before the markets open, The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. BK is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $4.83 billion. Bank of New York Mellon shares rose 1.4% to $96.60 in after-hours trading.

is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $4.83 billion. Bank of New York Mellon shares rose 1.4% to $96.60 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Citigroup Inc. C to post quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $20.89 billion before the opening bell. Citigroup shares gained 0.8% to $88.17 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock