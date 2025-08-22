A close-up of Five Below sign on building
Tariffs Still A Wildcard For Five Below As Growth Story Evolves, Says Analyst

by Akanksha Bakshi Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

Five Below, Inc. FIVE is showing signs of regaining momentum, with stronger sales growth, robust same-store performance, and an accelerating store expansion strategy positioning the discount retailer to capture demand across demographics.

While tariff pressures and higher labor costs weigh on margins, a sharper focus on value-driven merchandising and potential competitive relief from U.S. import rule changes could bolster its longer-term growth trajectory.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman reaffirmed a Market Perform rating on Five Below and raised his 12-month price forecast by $16 to $144 ($128 previous).

He based this on a ~28x P/E multiple of his 2026 EPS estimate of $5.14, which aligns with the current market multiple on consensus earnings.

For the second quarter 2025, Feldman projects solid results, with comps rising 9.0% against FactSet’s 8.6% estimate and adjusted EPS of $0.62, in line with guidance.

He expects sales growth of ~20% to $994 million, driven by 30 new store openings (11.3% unit growth) and broad-based demand across categories, regions, and demographics. A favorable comparison to last year’s (5.7%) comp decline should provide an additional lift.

Feldman sees Five Below’s ongoing transformation beginning to yield benefits. He highlights a sharper focus on core customers, trend-right merchandising, and price-point adjustments, most items priced in whole dollars within the $1–$5 range, with stronger value messaging for $5+ items.

He also believes Five Below stands to gain from the U.S. government’s closure of the de minimis exemption loophole, which had favored low-cost competitors like Temu and Shein.

On profitability, Feldman forecasts operating margin contraction of 19 bps to 4.3%, with gross margin down 20 bps to 32.5% due to tariff pressures. SG&A should remain flattish at 28.3%, as cost leverage from strong comps offsets higher labor and incentive compensation costs.

Looking ahead to 2025, Feldman estimates EPS of $4.72, in line with consensus and the top end of company guidance, and sales growth of 14% to $4.42 billion.

He forecasts a 170 bps operating margin contraction to 7.5%, largely from tariffs, labor, and incentive costs. While visibility remains clouded by tariff risks, Feldman maintains a constructive stance on the Five Below story.

In the last month, analysts have turned more constructive on Five Below, with most raising price forecasts despite mixed ratings. Citigroup maintained a Neutral rating and lifted its forecast from $135 to $142.

Mizuho also reiterated a Neutral stance while increasing its forecast from $115 to $132. Evercore ISI kept an In-Line rating and raised its forecast from $129 to $132.

In a more bullish move, Loop Capital upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and boosted its forecast from $130 to $165, the highest among the group.

Price Action: FIVE shares are trading lower by 0.33% to $141.31 at last check Friday.

Loading...
Loading...

Overview
