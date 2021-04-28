 Skip to main content

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 28, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 28, 2021 10:01am   Comments
Upgrades

  • Seaport Global upgraded the previous rating for Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE:GPK) from Neutral to Buy. Graphic Packaging Holding earned $0.23 in the first quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.88 and a 52-week-low of $12.12. At the end of the last trading period, Graphic Packaging Holding closed at $18.01.
  • For Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Neutral. Ecolab earned $0.81 in the first quarter, compared to $1.13 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $231.36 and a 52-week-low of $180.52. At the end of the last trading period, Ecolab closed at $218.13.
  • For Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL), Cowen & Co. upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. Ralph Lauren earned $1.67 in the third quarter, compared to $2.86 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $129.75 and a 52-week-low of $62.37. Ralph Lauren closed at $128.64 at the end of the last trading period.
  • UBS upgraded the previous rating for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Credit Suisse Group showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.54 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Credit Suisse Group shows a 52-week-high of $14.95 and a 52-week-low of $7.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.61.
  • For Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LECO), Vertical Research upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Hold. For the first quarter, Lincoln Electric Holdings had an EPS of $1.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $130.15 and a 52-week-low of $68.12. Lincoln Electric Holdings closed at $129.64 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Neutral. For the first quarter, ABB had an EPS of $0.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. The current stock performance of ABB shows a 52-week-high of $33.48 and a 52-week-low of $16.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.08.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for GSX Techedu Inc (NYSE:GSX) from Sell to Buy. GSX Techedu earned $0.39 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $149.05 and a 52-week-low of $23.09. GSX Techedu closed at $31.98 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Citigroup, the prior rating for ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ:VIAC) was changed from Neutral to Buy. ViacomCBS earned $1.04 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.97 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $101.97 and a 52-week-low of $14.79. ViacomCBS closed at $42.81 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

  • Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Fastly had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $136.50 and a 52-week-low of $20.57. Fastly closed at $70.77 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for PotlatchDeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, PotlatchDeltic showed an EPS of $1.94, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of PotlatchDeltic shows a 52-week-high of $63.99 and a 52-week-low of $29.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $61.37.

Initiations

  • With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC). The price target seems to have been set at $17.50 for Hercules Cap. For the fourth quarter, Hercules Cap had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.39 and a 52-week-low of $9.23. At the end of the last trading period, Hercules Cap closed at $17.35.
  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aurora Mobile Ltd (NASDAQ:JG) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Aurora Mobile is set to $6.00. For the fourth quarter, Aurora Mobile had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.00 and a 52-week-low of $1.40. At the end of the last trading period, Aurora Mobile closed at $3.52.
  • B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Everi Holdings is set to $25.00. Everi Holdings earned $0.01 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.99 and a 52-week-low of $3.80. At the end of the last trading period, Everi Holdings closed at $15.94.
  • With a Buy rating, B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN). The price target seems to have been set at $48.00 for Golden Entertainment. Golden Entertainment earned $0.66 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Golden Entertainment shows a 52-week-high of $31.67 and a 52-week-low of $7.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $31.44.
  • B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Century Casinos Inc (NASDAQ:CNTY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Century Casinos is set to $18.00. Century Casinos earned $0.22 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.35 and a 52-week-low of $3.16. Century Casinos closed at $11.22 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Edap TMS SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Edap TMS is set to $13.00. Edap TMS earned $0.03 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.68 and a 52-week-low of $2.00. Edap TMS closed at $7.33 at the end of the last trading period.

