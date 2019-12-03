Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 3, 2019
Upgrades
- Piper Jaffray upgraded the stock for Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) from Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, Aptiv showed an EPS of $1.27, compared to $1.24 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Aptiv is at $22.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $97.64 and a 52-week-low of $58.80. Aptiv's stock last closed at $94.51 per share.
- Citigroup changed the rating for Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BOLD) from Sell to Neutral. Audentes Therapeutics earned ($1.00) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.97) in the year-ago quarter. Audentes Therapeutics's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.65 and a 52-week-low of $17.95. Audentes Therapeutics's stock last closed at $28.61 per share.
- Baird upgraded the stock for Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BOLD) from Underperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Audentes Therapeutics showed an EPS of ($1.00), compared to ($0.97) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Audentes Therapeutics is at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.65 and a 52-week-low of $17.95. Audentes Therapeutics's stock last closed at $28.61 per share.
- Jefferies upgraded the stock for Danaos Corp (NYSE: DAC) from Hold to Buy. Danaos earned $2.46 in the third quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Danaos is at $164.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.40 and a 52-week-low of $5.36. Danaos's stock last closed at $6.58 per share.
- For Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: NBLX), Baird upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. In the third quarter, Noble Midstream Partners showed an EPS of $0.88, compared to $1.09 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Noble Midstream Partners's outstanding shares is at $957.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.30 and a 52-week-low of $20.40. Noble Midstream Partners's stock last closed at $20.69 per share.
- Credit Suisse changed the rating for Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE: RNGR) from Neutral to Outperform. For the third quarter, Ranger Energy Services had an EPS of ($0.06), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The total market value of Ranger Energy Services's outstanding shares is at $86.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.76 and a 52-week-low of $4.70. Ranger Energy Services's stock last closed at $7.20 per share.
- For Boston Beer Co Inc (NYSE: SAM), UBS upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Boston Beer Co had an EPS of $3.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.21. Boston Beer Co's market cap stands at $4.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $444.64 and a 52-week-low of $230.93. Boston Beer Co's stock last closed at $372.97 per share.
- For Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE: SRC), Capital One Financial upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Spirit Realty Capital showed an EPS of $0.87, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Spirit Realty Capital's outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.84 and a 52-week-low of $33.86. Spirit Realty Capital's stock last closed at $51.61 per share.
- Sandler O'Neill upgraded the stock for The Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: TBBK) from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, The Bancorp had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The current market cap for The Bancorp is at $620.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.76 and a 52-week-low of $7.64. The Bancorp's stock last closed at $11.11 per share.
- BTIG Research upgraded the stock for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) from Neutral to Buy. Wingstop earned $0.20 in the third quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. Wingstop's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $107.43 and a 52-week-low of $56.95. Wingstop's stock last closed at $79.05 per share.
Downgrades
- For Ambev SA (NYSE: ABEV), Barclays downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the third quarter, Ambev showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Ambev's outstanding shares is at $68.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.45 and a 52-week-low of $3.77. Ambev's stock last closed at $4.24 per share.
- For Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AQMS), Alliance Global Partners downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Aqua Metals had an EPS of ($0.16), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.24). The total market value of Aqua Metals's outstanding shares is at $91.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.33 and a 52-week-low of $0.67. Aqua Metals's stock last closed at $0.81 per share.
- Guggenheim downgraded the stock for Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BOLD) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Audentes Therapeutics showed an EPS of ($1.00), compared to ($0.97) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Audentes Therapeutics is at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.65 and a 52-week-low of $17.95. Audentes Therapeutics's stock last closed at $28.61 per share.
- For Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BOLD), Piper Jaffray downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, Audentes Therapeutics had an EPS of ($1.00), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.97). Audentes Therapeutics's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.65 and a 52-week-low of $17.95. Audentes Therapeutics's stock last closed at $28.61 per share.
- For Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BOLD), Raymond James downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Audentes Therapeutics showed an EPS of ($1.00), compared to ($0.97) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Audentes Therapeutics is at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.65 and a 52-week-low of $17.95. Audentes Therapeutics's stock last closed at $28.61 per share.
- Wedbush changed the rating for Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BOLD) from Outperform to Neutral. Audentes Therapeutics earned ($1.00) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.97) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Audentes Therapeutics's outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.65 and a 52-week-low of $17.95. Audentes Therapeutics's stock last closed at $28.61 per share.
- HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded the stock for Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BOLD) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Audentes Therapeutics had an EPS of ($1.00), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.97). The current market cap for Audentes Therapeutics is at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.65 and a 52-week-low of $17.95. Audentes Therapeutics's stock last closed at $28.61 per share.
- BMO Capital downgraded the stock for Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BOLD) from Outperform to Market Perform. Audentes Therapeutics earned ($1.00) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.97) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Audentes Therapeutics is at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.65 and a 52-week-low of $17.95. Audentes Therapeutics's stock last closed at $28.61 per share.
- Argus Research changed the rating for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ: CBRL) from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Cracker Barrel Old showed an EPS of $1.90, compared to $1.96 from the year-ago quarter. Cracker Barrel Old's market cap stands at $3.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $182.00 and a 52-week-low of $149.50. Cracker Barrel Old's stock last closed at $157.54 per share.
- For CommScope Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ: COMM), Jefferies downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. CommScope Holding Co earned $0.55 in the third quarter, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter. CommScope Holding Co's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.00 and a 52-week-low of $9.52. CommScope Holding Co's stock last closed at $13.36 per share.
- For DouYu International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: DOYU), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. In the third quarter, DouYu International Hldgs earned $0.04. The current market cap for DouYu International Hldgs is at $2.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.88 and a 52-week-low of $7.01. DouYu International Hldgs's stock last closed at $7.51 per share.
- Credit Suisse changed the rating for Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE: NBR) from Outperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, Nabors Industries had an EPS of ($0.31), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.07). The current market cap for Nabors Industries is at $672.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.08 and a 52-week-low of $1.50. Nabors Industries's stock last closed at $2.05 per share.
- TD Securities downgraded the stock for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE: NEM) from Buy to Buy. For the third quarter, Newmont Goldcorp had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.33. The total market value of Newmont Goldcorp's outstanding shares is at $32.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.23 and a 52-week-low of $29.77. Newmont Goldcorp's stock last closed at $38.75 per share.
- Citigroup downgraded the stock for Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Netflix showed an EPS of $1.47, compared to $0.89 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Netflix is at $137.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $385.99 and a 52-week-low of $231.23. Netflix's stock last closed at $309.99 per share.
- Credit Suisse changed the rating for Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE: NINE) from Outperform to Neutral. Nine Energy Service earned ($0.16) in the third quarter, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Nine Energy Service is at $172.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.85 and a 52-week-low of $4.34. Nine Energy Service's stock last closed at $5.50 per share.
- For Powell Industries Inc (NASDAQ: POWL), Sidoti & Co. downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Powell Industries earned $0.39 in the third quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. Powell Industries's market cap stands at $452.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.88 and a 52-week-low of $22.55. Powell Industries's stock last closed at $41.07 per share.
- Credit Suisse changed the rating for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PTEN) from Neutral to Underperform. For the third quarter, Patterson-UTI Energy had an EPS of ($0.27), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.10). The total market value of Patterson-UTI Energy's outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.27 and a 52-week-low of $7.67. Patterson-UTI Energy's stock last closed at $9.15 per share.
- For Valaris PLC (NYSE: VAL), BTIG Research downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. The total market value of Valaris's outstanding shares is at $815.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.98 and a 52-week-low of $3.42. Valaris's stock last closed at $4.29 per share.
- For Zions Bancorp NA (NASDAQ: ZION), Baird downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform. Zions Bancorp earned $1.17 in the third quarter, compared to $1.04 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Zions Bancorp's outstanding shares is at $8.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.81 and a 52-week-low of $38.08. Zions Bancorp's stock last closed at $49.50 per share.
Initiations
- Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ: AGYS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Agilysys is set at $32.00. For the second quarter, Agilysys had an EPS of ($0.13), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.16). The total market value of Agilysys's outstanding shares is at $595.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.29 and a 52-week-low of $13.32. Agilysys's stock last closed at $24.73 per share.
- Needham initiated coverage on Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ: BAND) with a Buy rating. The price target for Bandwidth is set at $65.00. In the third quarter, Bandwidth showed an EPS of ($0.06), compared to ($0.05) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Bandwidth's outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $90.63 and a 52-week-low of $27.75. Bandwidth's stock last closed at $53.44 per share.
- For Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND), Oppenheimer initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Perform. In the third quarter, Beyond Meat earned $0.06. Beyond Meat's market cap stands at $5.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $239.71 and a 52-week-low of $45.00. Beyond Meat's stock last closed at $79.27 per share.
- William Blair initiated coverage on BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ: BYSI) with an Outperform rating. In the second quarter, BeyondSpring showed an EPS of ($0.32), compared to ($0.54) from the year-ago quarter. BeyondSpring's market cap stands at $432.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.79 and a 52-week-low of $11.26. BeyondSpring's stock last closed at $12.53 per share.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE: CDAY) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Ceridian HCM Holding is set at $71.00. In the third quarter, Ceridian HCM Holding showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. Ceridian HCM Holding's market cap stands at $6.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.15 and a 52-week-low of $31.39. Ceridian HCM Holding's stock last closed at $60.37 per share.
- Baird initiated coverage on Centogene NV (NASDAQ: CNTG) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Centogene is set at $15.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.59 and a 52-week-low of $11.81. Centogene's stock last closed at $12.25 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Needham initiated coverage on Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTC: CURLF). The price target is set at $7.25 for Curaleaf Holdings. The current market cap for Curaleaf Holdings is at $2.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.73 and a 52-week-low of $3.88. Curaleaf Holdings's stock last closed at $6.05 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH). The price target is set at $31.00 for Enphase Energy. For the third quarter, Enphase Energy had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. The current market cap for Enphase Energy is at $2.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.42 and a 52-week-low of $4.53. Enphase Energy's stock last closed at $22.07 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB). The price target is set at $230.00 for Facebook. Facebook earned $2.12 in the third quarter, compared to $1.76 in the year-ago quarter. Facebook's market cap stands at $575.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $208.66 and a 52-week-low of $123.02. Facebook's stock last closed at $199.70 per share.
- With a rating of Hold, Jefferies initiated coverage on Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE: FICO). The price target is set at $370.00 for Fair Isaac. Fair Isaac earned $2.01 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.89 in the year-ago quarter. Fair Isaac's market cap stands at $8.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $373.24 and a 52-week-low of $170.26. Fair Isaac's stock last closed at $359.85 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, PiperJaffray initiated coverage on Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG). The price target is set at $1500.00 for Alphabet. For the third quarter, Alphabet had an EPS of $10.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $13.06. The current market cap for Alphabet is at $899.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1335.53 and a 52-week-low of $970.11. Alphabet's stock last closed at $1289.92 per share.
- Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Alphabet is set at $1500.00. Alphabet earned $10.12 in the third quarter, compared to $13.06 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Alphabet is at $899.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1333.92 and a 52-week-low of $977.66. Alphabet's stock last closed at $1288.86 per share.
- For Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: LSCC), William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. In the third quarter, Lattice Semiconductor showed an EPS of $0.17, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Lattice Semiconductor is at $2.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.58 and a 52-week-low of $5.93. Lattice Semiconductor's stock last closed at $18.59 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, B. Riley initiated coverage on MTBC Inc (NASDAQ: MTBC). The price target is set at $6.25 for MTBC. MTBC earned $0.18 in the third quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of MTBC's outstanding shares is at $44.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.50 and a 52-week-low of $3.25. MTBC's stock last closed at $4.06 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc (NYSE: NEX). The price target is set at $6.00 for NexTier Oilfield. The total market value of NexTier Oilfield's outstanding shares is at $964.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.50 and a 52-week-low of $4.05. NexTier Oilfield's stock last closed at $5.08 per share.
- Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO) with a Neutral rating. The price target for NIO is set at $2.20. Interestingly, in the second quarter, NIO's EPS was ($0.45). NIO's market cap stands at $2.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.64 and a 52-week-low of $1.19. NIO's stock last closed at $2.43 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU). The price target is set at $13.00 for Niu Technologies. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Niu Technologies's EPS was $0.12. The total market value of Niu Technologies's outstanding shares is at $627.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.60 and a 52-week-low of $5.33. Niu Technologies's stock last closed at $8.66 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on uniQure NV (NASDAQ: QURE). The price target is set at $98.00 for uniQure. uniQure earned ($0.58) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.59) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for uniQure is at $2.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $82.49 and a 52-week-low of $24.07. uniQure's stock last closed at $54.78 per share.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on uniQure NV (NASDAQ: QURE) with an Outperform rating. For the third quarter, uniQure had an EPS of ($0.58), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.59). The total market value of uniQure's outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $82.49 and a 52-week-low of $24.07. uniQure's stock last closed at $54.78 per share.
- HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: REGI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Renewable Energy Group is set at $35.00. Renewable Energy Group earned ($0.07) in the third quarter, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. Renewable Energy Group's market cap stands at $664.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.61 and a 52-week-low of $9.90. Renewable Energy Group's stock last closed at $17.25 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Needham initiated coverage on Trulieve Cannabis Corp (OTC: TCNNF). The price target is set at $20.00 for Trulieve Cannabis. The total market value of Trulieve Cannabis's outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.23 and a 52-week-low of $6.68. Trulieve Cannabis's stock last closed at $13.13 per share.
- Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on TELA Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TELA) with a Buy rating. The price target for TELA Bio is set at $19.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.05 and a 52-week-low of $10.78. TELA Bio's stock last closed at $12.31 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, PiperJaffray initiated coverage on TELA Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TELA). The price target is set at $17.00 for TELA Bio. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.05 and a 52-week-low of $10.78. TELA Bio's stock last closed at $12.31 per share.
- JMP Securities initiated coverage on TELA Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TELA) with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for TELA Bio is set at $22.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.05 and a 52-week-low of $10.78. TELA Bio's stock last closed at $12.31 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, PiperJaffray initiated coverage on Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER). The price target is set at $26.00 for Uber Technologies. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Uber Technologies's EPS was ($0.66). The current market cap for Uber Technologies is at $50.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.08 and a 52-week-low of $25.58. Uber Technologies's stock last closed at $28.99 per share.
- Bank of America initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE: WMS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Advanced Drainage Systems is set at $46.00. For the second quarter, Advanced Drainage Systems had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. The total market value of Advanced Drainage Systems's outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.69 and a 52-week-low of $23.04. Advanced Drainage Systems's stock last closed at $37.78 per share.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
