Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 26, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Raymond James upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) from Market Perform to Strong Buy. Bed Bath & Beyond shares rose 20.9 percent to $16.77 in pre-market trading.
- William Blair upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) from Market Perform to Outperform. Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $183.85 on Monday.
- Analysts at Macquarie upgraded Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) from Neutral to Outperform. Allegiant Travel shares closed at $121.97 on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded BB&T Corporation (NYSE: BBT) from Hold to Buy. BB&T shares rose 1.2 percent to $45.39 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Roth Capital downgraded Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNAT) from Buy to Neutral. Conatus Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $1.20 on Monday.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Tenaris SA (NYSE: TS) from Neutral to Sell. Tenaris shares fell 0.6 percent to $28.80 in pre-market trading.
- Baird downgraded TIER REIT Inc (NYSE: TIER) from Outperform to Neutral. Tier REIT shares closed at $27.26 on Monday.
- H.C. Wainwright downgraded Pointer Telocation Ltd (NASDAQ: PNTR) from Buy to Neutral. Pointer Telocation shares closed at $15.72 on Monday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Criteo SA (NASDAQ: CRTO) from Buy to Hold. Criteo shares fell 3.5 percent to $21.22 in pre-market trading.
- Nomura downgraded Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE: CMCM) from Buy to Neutral. Cheetah Mobile shares closed at $7.01 on Monday.
- Barclays downgraded Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Public Storage shares closed at $224.24 on Monday.
- KeyBanc downgraded Criteo SA (NASDAQ: CRTO) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Criteo shares fell 3.5 percent to $21.22 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS) from Outperform to Market Perform. Equity Lifestyle Props shares closed at $114.32 on Monday.
Top Initiations
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN) with a Perform rating. Dunkin Brands shares closed at $72.42 on Monday.
- Maxim Group initiated coverage on Biocept Inc (NASDAQ: BIOC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Biocept is set to $3. Biocept shares closed at $1.03 on Monday.
- Analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ initiated coverage on WP Carey Inc (NYSE: WPC) with a Neutral rating. The price target for WP Carey is set to $78. WP Carey shares closed at $77.93 on Monday.
- Buckingham initiated coverage on nVent Electric PLC (NYSE: NVT) with a Buy rating. The price target for nVent Electric is set to $30. nVent Electric shares closed at $26.21 on Monday.
- Analysts at Berenberg initiated coverage on Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) with a Hold rating. Mosaic shares closed at $26.93 on Monday.
- Analysts at PiperJaffray initiated coverage on NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for NVIDIA set to $200. NVIDIA shares closed at $173.78 on Monday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) with an Overweight rating. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $3.62 on Monday.
