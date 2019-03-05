Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 5, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares rose 3.7 percent to $88.10 in pre-market trading.
- Macquarie upgraded Encana Corp (NYSE: ECA) from Neutral to Outperform. Encana shares rose 0.6 percent to $7.28 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America upgraded Veritiv Corp (NYSE: VRTV) from Neutral to Buy. Veritiv shares fell 1.89 percent to close at $26.94 on Monday.
- JP Morgan upgraded Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ: CTRP) from Neutral to Overweight. Ctrip.com shares rose 11.4 percent to $38.96 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Immunogen shares rose 3.1 percent to $2.68 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ: TPIC) from Neutral to Overweight. TPI Composites shares fell 4.11 percent to close at $27.50 on Monday.
Top Downgrades
- Seaport Global downgraded Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) from Buy to Neutral. Spirit AeroSystems shares fell 0.71 percent to close at $98.64 on Monday.
- DA Davidson downgraded Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPAR) from Buy to Neutral. Inter Parfums shares closed at $76.80 on Monday.
- H.C. Wainwright downgraded Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: EVOK) from Buy to Neutral. Evoke Pharma shares rose 2.3 percent to $1.33 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bluegreen Vacations Corp (NYSE: BXG) from Buy to Hold. Bluegreen Vacations shares fell 1 percent to $15.61 in pre-market trading.
- Leerink Swann downgraded bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) from Outperform to Market Perform. bluebird shares fell 1.9 percent to $150.00 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink downgraded Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: NITE) from Outperform to Market Perform. Nightstar Therapeutics shares closed at $25.18 on Monday.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADMS) from Outperform to Market Perform. Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares fell 34.2 percent to $8.00 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo downgraded Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ: UNIT) from Market Perform to Underperform. Uniti shares fell 8.1 percent to $8.73 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho downgraded Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: NITE) from Buy to Neutral. Nightstar Therapeutics shares closed at $25.18 on Monday.
Top Initiations
- SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS) with an Outperform rating. Gossamer Bio shares closed at $22.83 on Monday.
- Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Marinus Pharmaceuticals is set to $10. Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $3.56 on Monday.
- Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) with an Overweight rating. Tyson shares closed at $62.26 on Monday.
- Needham initiated coverage on Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Alphabet is set to $1,350. Alphabet shares closed at $1,153.42 on Monday.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Lennox is set to $236. Lennox shares closed at $245.41 on Monday.
- Analysts at Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Pilgrim's Pride is set to $26. Pilgrim's Pride shares closed at $19.75 on Monday.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Heico is set to $95. Heico shares closed at $93.10 on Monday.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Arcosa Inc (NYSE: ACA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Arcosa is set to $40. Arcosa shares closed at $34.88 on Monday.
- Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) with a Neutral rating. Mirati Therapeutics shares closed at $72.93 on Monday.
- Analysts at Baird initiated coverage on Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Floor & Decor is set to $48. Floor & Decor shares closed at $38.10 on Monday.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgrades
