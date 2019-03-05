Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 5, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 05, 2019 9:12am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares rose 3.7 percent to $88.10 in pre-market trading.
  • Macquarie upgraded Encana Corp (NYSE: ECA) from Neutral to Outperform. Encana shares rose 0.6 percent to $7.28 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America upgraded Veritiv Corp (NYSE: VRTV) from Neutral to Buy. Veritiv shares fell 1.89 percent to close at $26.94 on Monday.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ: CTRP) from Neutral to Overweight. Ctrip.com shares rose 11.4 percent to $38.96 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Immunogen shares rose 3.1 percent to $2.68 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan upgraded TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ: TPIC) from Neutral to Overweight. TPI Composites shares fell 4.11 percent to close at $27.50 on Monday.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Seaport Global downgraded Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) from Buy to Neutral. Spirit AeroSystems shares fell 0.71 percent to close at $98.64 on Monday.
  • DA Davidson downgraded Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPAR) from Buy to Neutral. Inter Parfums shares closed at $76.80 on Monday.
  • H.C. Wainwright downgraded Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: EVOK) from Buy to Neutral. Evoke Pharma shares rose 2.3 percent to $1.33 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bluegreen Vacations Corp (NYSE: BXG) from Buy to Hold. Bluegreen Vacations shares fell 1 percent to $15.61 in pre-market trading.
  • Leerink Swann downgraded bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) from Outperform to Market Perform. bluebird shares fell 1.9 percent to $150.00 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink downgraded Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: NITE) from Outperform to Market Perform. Nightstar Therapeutics shares closed at $25.18 on Monday.
  • Cowen & Co. downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADMS) from Outperform to Market Perform. Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares fell 34.2 percent to $8.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ: UNIT) from Market Perform to Underperform. Uniti shares fell 8.1 percent to $8.73 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho downgraded Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: NITE) from Buy to Neutral. Nightstar Therapeutics shares closed at $25.18 on Monday.

 

Top Initiations

  • SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS) with an Outperform rating. Gossamer Bio shares closed at $22.83 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Marinus Pharmaceuticals is set to $10. Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $3.56 on Monday.
  • Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) with an Overweight rating. Tyson shares closed at $62.26 on Monday.
  • Needham initiated coverage on Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Alphabet is set to $1,350. Alphabet shares closed at $1,153.42 on Monday.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Lennox is set to $236. Lennox shares closed at $245.41 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Pilgrim's Pride is set to $26. Pilgrim's Pride shares closed at $19.75 on Monday.
  • Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Heico is set to $95. Heico shares closed at $93.10 on Monday.
  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Arcosa Inc (NYSE: ACA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Arcosa is set to $40. Arcosa shares closed at $34.88 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) with a Neutral rating. Mirati Therapeutics shares closed at $72.93 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Baird initiated coverage on Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE: FND) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Floor & Decor is set to $48. Floor & Decor shares closed at $38.10 on Monday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADMS + ACA)

36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis Psoriasis Drug Found Superior, Ascendis Offering, Adamas Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For March 4, 2019
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trials, Earnings, IPOs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TPICJP MorganUpgrades0.0
IMGNMorgan StanleyUpgrades0.0
ALNYMorgan StanleyUpgrades0.0
NITEBMO CapitalDowngrades25.5
NITEUBSDowngrades25.5
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Hertz Global Falls After Icahn Lowers Stake