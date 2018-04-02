Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 2, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 02, 2018 9:12am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • Deutsche Bank upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) from Hold to Buy. Hunt shares rose 1.94 percent to close at $117.15 on Thursday.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded Discovery Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) from Market Perform to Outperform. Discovery shares rose 1.23 percent to close at $21.43 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at RBC Capital upgraded Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) from Sector Perform to Outperform. ADP rose 1.24 percent to $114.89 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital upgraded Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF) from Market Perform to Outperform. Greif shares fell 0.38 percent to $52.05 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman upgraded Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) from Neutral to Buy. Northern Trust shares rose 0.65 percent to $103.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) from Hold to Buy. Union Pacific shares rose 2.81 percent to close at $134.43 on Thursday.
  • Jefferies upgraded Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) from Underperform to Hold. Tandem Diabetes Care shares fell 4.46 percent to $254.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Keefe, Bruyette Woods upgraded Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) from Underperform to Market Perform. Allstate shares rose 0.20 percent to close at $94.80 on Thursday.
  • RBC Capital upgraded Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) from Underperform to Sector Perform. Paychex shares rose 1.63 percent to close at $61.59 on Thursday.
  • Bank of America upgraded Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE: BHGE) from Neutral to Buy. Baker Hughes shares rose 1.22 percent to $28.11 in pre-market trading.


Top Downgrades

  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Fitbit shares fell 5.29 percent to $4.83 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products (NYSE: SON) from Buy to Neutral. Sonoco shares fell 1.13 percent to $47.95 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Baird downgraded National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ: NATI) from Outperform to Neutral. National Instruments shares rose 2.68 percent to close at $50.57 on Thursday.
  • Barclays downgraded XL Group Ltd (NYSE: XL) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. XL shares fell 0.16 percent to close at $55.26 on Thursday.
  • Bank of America downgraded Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF) from Buy to Neutral. Greif shares fell 0.38 percent to $52.05 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) from Buy to Neutral. Domtar shares fell 1.27 percent to $42.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James downgraded RSP Permian, Inc. (NYSE: RSPP) from Strong Buy to Market Perform. RSP Permian shares rose 4.18 percent to close at $46.88 on Thursday.


Top Initiations

  • Ascendiant Capital initiated coverage on IsoRay, Inc. (NYSE: ISR) with a Buy rating. The price target for IsoRay is set to $1. IsoRay shares closed at $0.4206 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc (NASDAQ: SLS) with a Buy rating. The price target for SELLAS Life Sciences is set to $11. SELLAS Life Sciences closed at $3.45 on Thursday.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) with an Overweight rating. The price target for BioXcel Therapeutics is set to $15. BioXcel Therapeutics shares closed at $10.24 on Thursday.
  • H.C. Wainwright assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Nektar Therapeutics is set to $125. Nektar Therapeutics shares closed at $106.26 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) with a Buy rating. The price target for BioXcel Therapeutics is set to $21. BioXcel Therapeutics shares closed at $10.24 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADP + ALL)

VantagePoint: ADP's Uptrend Has Legs
5 Reasons Why KeyBanc Upgraded Paycom
Allstate, Apple, Square: 'Fast Money' Picks For February 9
Earnings Outlook Allstate
12 Stocks To Watch For February 7, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For February 7, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on JBHT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.