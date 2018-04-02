Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 2, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Deutsche Bank upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) from Hold to Buy. Hunt shares rose 1.94 percent to close at $117.15 on Thursday.
- Wells Fargo upgraded Discovery Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) from Market Perform to Outperform. Discovery shares rose 1.23 percent to close at $21.43 on Thursday.
- Analysts at RBC Capital upgraded Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) from Sector Perform to Outperform. ADP rose 1.24 percent to $114.89 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital upgraded Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF) from Market Perform to Outperform. Greif shares fell 0.38 percent to $52.05 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman upgraded Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) from Neutral to Buy. Northern Trust shares rose 0.65 percent to $103.80 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) from Hold to Buy. Union Pacific shares rose 2.81 percent to close at $134.43 on Thursday.
- Jefferies upgraded Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) from Underperform to Hold. Tandem Diabetes Care shares fell 4.46 percent to $254.25 in pre-market trading.
- Keefe, Bruyette Woods upgraded Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) from Underperform to Market Perform. Allstate shares rose 0.20 percent to close at $94.80 on Thursday.
- RBC Capital upgraded Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) from Underperform to Sector Perform. Paychex shares rose 1.63 percent to close at $61.59 on Thursday.
- Bank of America upgraded Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE: BHGE) from Neutral to Buy. Baker Hughes shares rose 1.22 percent to $28.11 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Fitbit shares fell 5.29 percent to $4.83 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products (NYSE: SON) from Buy to Neutral. Sonoco shares fell 1.13 percent to $47.95 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Baird downgraded National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ: NATI) from Outperform to Neutral. National Instruments shares rose 2.68 percent to close at $50.57 on Thursday.
- Barclays downgraded XL Group Ltd (NYSE: XL) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. XL shares fell 0.16 percent to close at $55.26 on Thursday.
- Bank of America downgraded Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF) from Buy to Neutral. Greif shares fell 0.38 percent to $52.05 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) from Buy to Neutral. Domtar shares fell 1.27 percent to $42.00 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James downgraded RSP Permian, Inc. (NYSE: RSPP) from Strong Buy to Market Perform. RSP Permian shares rose 4.18 percent to close at $46.88 on Thursday.
Top Initiations
- Ascendiant Capital initiated coverage on IsoRay, Inc. (NYSE: ISR) with a Buy rating. The price target for IsoRay is set to $1. IsoRay shares closed at $0.4206 on Thursday.
- Analysts at H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc (NASDAQ: SLS) with a Buy rating. The price target for SELLAS Life Sciences is set to $11. SELLAS Life Sciences closed at $3.45 on Thursday.
- Barclays initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) with an Overweight rating. The price target for BioXcel Therapeutics is set to $15. BioXcel Therapeutics shares closed at $10.24 on Thursday.
- H.C. Wainwright assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Nektar Therapeutics is set to $125. Nektar Therapeutics shares closed at $106.26 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) with a Buy rating. The price target for BioXcel Therapeutics is set to $21. BioXcel Therapeutics shares closed at $10.24 on Thursday.
