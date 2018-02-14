Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 14, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at RBC Capital upgraded Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Emerson Electric shares gained 0.10 percent to close at $70.38 on Tuesday.
- Jefferies upgraded General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) from Hold to Buy. General Mills shares rose 1.17 percent to $55.43 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) from Market Perform to Outperform. Patterson-UTI Energy shares fell 1.93 percent to close at $17.80 on Tuesday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE: CRL) from Hold to Buy. Charles River shares rose 1.24 percent to $109.00 in pre-market trading.
- Stephens & Co. upgraded Aircastle Limited (NYSE: AYR) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Aircastle shares fell 4.74 percent to close at $20.70 on Tuesday.
- Citigroup upgraded Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DK) from Neutral to Buy. Delek US fell 0.47 percent to close at $31.99 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Janney Capital upgraded Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE: WTS) from Neutral to Buy. Watts Water shares rose 1.82 percent to close at $75.60 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Atlantic Equities upgraded Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) from Underweight to Neutral. Viacom shares rose 1.21 percent to $33.50 in pre-market trading.
- HSBC upgraded Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR (NYSE: VIPS) from Hold to Buy. Vipshop shares rose 1.54 percent to $17.76 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays upgraded Dun & Bradstreet Corp (NYSE: DNB) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Dun & Bradstreet shares rose 7.95 percent to close at $120.50 on Tuesday.
Top Downgrades
- JP Morgan downgraded Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONCE) from Overweight to Neutral. Spark Therapeutics shares rose 1.33 percent to close at $54.80 on Monday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded CSRA Inc (NYSE: CSRA) from Buy to Hold. CSRA shares rose 0.47 percent to close at $40.58 on Tuesday.
- BMO Capital downgraded Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TTPH) from Outperform to Market Perform. Tetraphase Pharmaceutical shares fell 51.57 percent to $2.63 in pre-market trading.
- Longbow Research downgraded Cambrex Corporation (NYSE: CBM) from Buy to Neutral. Cambrex shares gained 3.29 percent to close at $54.95 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at JP Morgan downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) from Neutral to Underweight. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals fell 2.05 percent to $9.10 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) from Neutral to Sell. Avis Budget shares fell 6.58 percent to $37.48 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) from Overweight to Neutral. Dynavax shares rose 1.47 percent to close at $17.20 on Tuesday.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Janney Capital initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GBT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Global Blood Therapeutics is set to $75. Global Blood Therapeutics shares closed at $60.35 on Tuesday.
- Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Acacia Communications is set to $43. Acacia Communications shares closed at $38.21 on Tuesday.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: CUBI) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Customers Bancorp is set to $33. Customers Bancorp shares closed at $29.67 on Tuesday.
- Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIVI) with an Overweight rating. The price target for II-VI is set to $50. II-VI shares closed at $37.15 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Susquehanna initiated coverage on Welbilt Inc (NYSE: WBT) with a Positive rating. The price target for Welbilt is set to $25. Welbilt closed at $20.76 on Tuesday.
- Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Restoration Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: HAIR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Restoration Robotics is set to $10. Restoration Robotics shares closed at $4.50 on Tuesday.
