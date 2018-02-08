Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 8, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Macquarie upgraded Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE: SAM) from Underperform to Neutral. Boston Beer shares fell 2.40 percent to close at $177.95 on Wednesday.
- Oppenheimer upgraded Rexnord Corp (NYSE: RXN) from Perform to Outperform. Rexnord shares closed at $27.55 on Wednesday.
- Canaccord Genuity upgraded Royal Gold, Inc (USA) (NASDAQ: RGLD) from Hold to Buy. Royal Gold shares fell 1.56 percent to close at $80.69 on Wednesday.
- CIBC upgraded Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE: JE) from Neutral to Outperform. Just Energy rose 7.18 percent to $4.33 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Credit Suisse upgraded Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) from Neutral to Outperform. Humana shares fell 1.57 percent to close at $264.90 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Berenberg upgraded Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE: TAP) from Sell to Hold. Molson Coors shares fell 2.35 percent to close at $76.16 on Wednesday.
- JMP Securities upgraded Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE: TMHC) from Market Perform to Market Outperform. Taylor Morrison Home shares rose 2.91 percent to close at $25.10 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Raymond James upgraded Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE: FBM) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Foundation Building shares rose 0.42 percent to close at $14.26 on Wednesday.
- Canaccord Genuity upgraded AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) from Hold to Buy. AAR shares fell 1.42 percent to close at $37.56 on Wednesday.
- Stephens & Co. upgraded TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. TransDigm shares rose 0.70 percent to close at $292.10 on Wednesday.
Top Downgrades
- Argus downgraded Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX) from Buy to Hold. Clorox shares fell 0.64 percent to $127.00 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE: KS) from Buy to Hold. KapStone Paper shares rose 0.09 percent to close at $34.53 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ENTA) from Overweight to Neutral. Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares fell 3.35 percent to close at $89.06 on Wednesday.
Top Initiations
- Northland Securities initiated coverage on vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTVT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for vTv Therapeutics is set to $28. vTv Therapeutics shares closed at $6.76 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Apellis Pharmaceuticals is set to $27. Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $15.09 on Wednesday.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Oasis Petroleum is set to $11. Oasis Petroleum shares closed at $7.90 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE: QTWO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Q2 Holdings is set to $50. Q2 Holdings closed at $41.95 on Wednesday.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on Perry Ellis International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PERY) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Perry Ellis is set to $27.50. Perry Ellis shares closed at $27.06 on Wednesday.
- B. Riley initiated coverage on Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Achillion Pharmaceuticals is set to $3.50. Achillion Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $2.92 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ: XELB) with a Buy rating. The price target for XCel Brands is set to $5. XCel Brands shares closed at $3.05 on Wednesday.
- KLR Group initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ESTE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Earthstone Energy is set to $17. Earthstone Energy shares closed at $9.57 on Wednesday.
