Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 8, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2018 9:29am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • Macquarie upgraded Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE: SAM) from Underperform to Neutral. Boston Beer shares fell 2.40 percent to close at $177.95 on Wednesday.
  • Oppenheimer upgraded Rexnord Corp (NYSE: RXN) from Perform to Outperform. Rexnord shares closed at $27.55 on Wednesday.
  • Canaccord Genuity upgraded Royal Gold, Inc (USA) (NASDAQ: RGLD) from Hold to Buy. Royal Gold shares fell 1.56 percent to close at $80.69 on Wednesday.
  • CIBC upgraded Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE: JE) from Neutral to Outperform. Just Energy rose 7.18 percent to $4.33 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Credit Suisse upgraded Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) from Neutral to Outperform. Humana shares fell 1.57 percent to close at $264.90 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Berenberg upgraded Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE: TAP) from Sell to Hold. Molson Coors shares fell 2.35 percent to close at $76.16 on Wednesday.
  • JMP Securities upgraded Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE: TMHC) from Market Perform to Market Outperform. Taylor Morrison Home shares rose 2.91 percent to close at $25.10 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Raymond James upgraded Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE: FBM) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Foundation Building shares rose 0.42 percent to close at $14.26 on Wednesday.
  • Canaccord Genuity upgraded AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) from Hold to Buy. AAR shares fell 1.42 percent to close at $37.56 on Wednesday.
  • Stephens & Co. upgraded TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. TransDigm shares rose 0.70 percent to close at $292.10 on Wednesday.


Top Downgrades

  • Argus downgraded Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX) from Buy to Hold. Clorox shares fell 0.64 percent to $127.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE: KS) from Buy to Hold. KapStone Paper shares rose 0.09 percent to close at $34.53 on Wednesday.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ENTA) from Overweight to Neutral. Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares fell 3.35 percent to close at $89.06 on Wednesday.


Top Initiations

  • Northland Securities initiated coverage on vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTVT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for vTv Therapeutics is set to $28. vTv Therapeutics shares closed at $6.76 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: APLS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Apellis Pharmaceuticals is set to $27. Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $15.09 on Wednesday.
  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Oasis Petroleum is set to $11. Oasis Petroleum shares closed at $7.90 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE: QTWO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Q2 Holdings is set to $50. Q2 Holdings closed at $41.95 on Wednesday.
  • DA Davidson initiated coverage on Perry Ellis International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PERY) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Perry Ellis is set to $27.50. Perry Ellis shares closed at $27.06 on Wednesday.
  • B. Riley initiated coverage on Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Achillion Pharmaceuticals is set to $3.50. Achillion Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $2.92 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ: XELB) with a Buy rating. The price target for XCel Brands is set to $5. XCel Brands shares closed at $3.05 on Wednesday.
  • KLR Group initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ESTE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Earthstone Energy is set to $17. Earthstone Energy shares closed at $9.57 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACHN + AIR)

The Market In 5 Minutes: Jobless Claims, Tesla Earnings, VXX Breakdown
33 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Defense Stock Roundup: Lockheed Martin, Boeing, General Dynamics And More
5 Stocks To Watch For December 22, 2017
AAR Earnings Preview
Earnings Scheduled For December 21, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SAM
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.