Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 24, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Jefferies upgraded McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) from Hold to Buy. McKesson shares rose 1.55 percent to $173.25 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Energen Corporation (NYSE: EGN) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Energen fell 0.84 percent to $57.72 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at BMO Capital upgraded Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE: BERY) from Market Perform to Outperform. Berry Global shares rose 1.37 percent to $59.03 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST) from Hold to Buy. Casella Waste Systems shares gained 0.37 percent to close at $24.26 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at KeyBanc upgraded McDermott International Inc (NYSE: MDR) from Sector Weight to Overweight. McDermott shares gained 4.96 percent to $8.25 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Longbow Research upgraded Meritor Inc (NYSE: MTOR) from Neutral to Buy. Meritor shares rose 4.7 percent to $24.95 in pre-market trading.
- Macquarie upgraded Canadian National Railway (USA) (NYSE: CNI) from Neutral to Outperform. Canadian National Railway shares gained 0.51 percent to close at $80.31 on Monday.
- Analysts at Bank of America upgraded Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) from Underperform to Neutral. Louisiana-Pacific shares rose 0.24 percent to close at $37.82 on Monday.
- Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE: WY) from Neutral to Buy. Weyerhaeuser shares rose 1.12 percent to $37.02 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Analysts at Evercore ISI Group downgraded United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) from Outperform to In-Line. United Continental shares fell 7.53 percent to $72.10 in pre-market trading.
- Oppenheimer downgraded CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA) from Outperform to Perform. CEVA shares rose 0.10 percent to close at $48.35 on Tuesday.
- DZ Bank downgraded Visa Inc (NYSE: V) from Buy to Hold. Visa shares rose 0.28 percent to close at $125.00 on Monday.
- Argus downgraded Bioverativ Inc (NASDAQ: BIVV) from Buy to Hold. Bioverativ shares fell 0.61 percent to close at $103.16 on Tuesday.
- Mizuho downgraded PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: PRAH) from Buy to Neutral. PRA Health shares dropped 0.15 percent to close at $94.22 on Tuesday.
- Barclays downgraded Juno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JUNO) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Juno Therapeutics shares fell 0.07 percent to $85.80 in pre-market trading.
- Loop Capital downgraded Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) from Buy to Hold. Aaron's shares fell 1 percent to $41.69 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Cowen & Co. downgraded Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) from Outperform to Market Perform. Puma Biotechnology shares fell 27.89 percent to $65.55 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Encana Corp (USA) (NYSE: ECA) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Encana shares rose 0.37 percent to $13.60 in pre-market trading.
- JMP Securities downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE: JLL) from Market Outperform to Market Perform. Jones Lang LaSalle shares rose 0.10 percent to close at $156.14 on Monday.
Top Initiations
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) with a Sell rating. The price target for Valeant is set to $18. Valeant shares closed at $22.30 on Tuesday.
- Taglich Brothers initiated coverage on Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) with a Speculative Buy rating. Borqs Technologies shares closed at $6.45 on Tuesday.
- Nomura initiated coverage on Red Hat Inc (NYSE: RHT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Red Hat is set to $152. Red Hat shares closed at $128.15 on Tuesday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Trivago NV - ADR (NASDAQ: TRVG) with a Hold rating. Trivago shares closed at $7.65 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Nomura initiated coverage on Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Microsoft is set to $102. Microsoft shares closed at $91.90 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage on HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE: HFC) with an Underperform rating. The price target for HollyFrontier is set to $40. HollyFrontier shares closed at $51.72 on Tuesday.
- Nomura initiated coverage on Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Oracle is set to $64. Oracle shares closed at $51.12 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Halozyme Therapeutics is set to $20. Halozyme Therapeutics shares closed at $19.68 on Tuesday.
