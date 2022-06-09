10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Barclays cut McDonald's Corporation MCD price target from $300 to $289. McDonald's shares rose 0.1% to $245.92 in pre-market trading.

Raymond James raised Devon Energy Corporation DVN price target from $90 to $102. Devon Energy shares fell 0.1% to $77.88 in pre-market trading.

Citigroup increased the price target for Campbell Soup Company CPB from $46 to $50. Campbell Soup shares rose 1.5% to close at $47.31 on Wednesday.

Wells Fargo cut Five Below, Inc. FIVE price target from $240 to $160. Five Below shares fell 7.9% to $124.65 in pre-market trading.

Goldman Sachs lowered the price target on Couchbase, Inc. BASE from $28 to $25. Couchbase shares rose 3.3% to $14.62 in pre-market trading.

RBC Capital raised MongoDB, Inc. MDB price target from $325 to $375. MongoDB shares rose 0.4% to $300.11 in pre-market trading.

Credit Suisse boosted price target for Chevron Corporation CVX from $190 to $202. Chevron shares rose 0.1% to $181.17 in pre-market trading.

Piper Sandler cut Skillsoft Corp. SKIL price target from $7 to $5. Skillsoft shares fell 0.2% to close at $6.34 on Wednesday.

Telsey Advisory Group cut the price target on Vera Bradley, Inc. VRA from $9 to $7. Vera Bradley shares dropped 8.6% to close at $5.73 on Wednesday.

Barclays reduced the price target on Shake Shack Inc. SHAK from $57 to $46. Shake Shack shares fell 0.3% to close at $47.17 on Wednesday.

