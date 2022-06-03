10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

BMO Capital cut Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU price target from $344 to $304. Lululemon shares fell 0.2% to $302.00 in pre-market trading.

Wells Fargo reduced RH RH price target from $500 to $400. RH shares fell 3.9% to $290.28 in pre-market trading.

JMP Securities lowered the price target for Okta, Inc. OKTA from $260 to $165. Okta shares rose 16.3% to $108.93 in pre-market trading.

Cowen & Co. lowered Tesla, Inc. TSLA price target from $790 to $700. Tesla shares fell 4.8% to $737.71 in pre-market trading.

B of A Securities reduced the price target on JOANN Inc. JOAN from $20 to $8. JOANN shares fell 17.7% to $6.50 in pre-market trading.

Barclays raised CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD price target from $182 to $200. CrowdStrike shares fell 4.1% to $166.92 in pre-market trading.

UBS cut price target for CME Group Inc. CME from $284 to $258. CME Group shares rose 0.2% to $205.04 in pre-market trading.

BTIG reduced Riot Blockchain, Inc. RIOT price target from $50 to $15. Riot Blockchain shares fell 2.3% to $6.71 in pre-market trading.

Raymond James cut the price target on Ciena Corporation CIEN from $75 to $64. Ciena shares fell 0.7% to $50.35 in pre-market trading.

Credit Suisse raised the price target on Ecolab Inc. ECL from $180 to $195. Ecolab shares slipped 0.1% to $173.00 in pre-market trading.

