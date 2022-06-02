Insiders Buy More Than $41M Of 2 Penny Stocks

US crude oil futures traded lower this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.3

Evelo Biosciences

The Trade: Evelo Biosciences, Inc. EVLO 10% owner Noubar Afeyan acquired a total of 27,397,259 shares at an average price of $1.46. To acquire these shares, it cost $40 million.

10% owner Noubar Afeyan acquired a total of 27,397,259 shares at an average price of $1.46. To acquire these shares, it cost $40 million. What’s Happening: Evelo Biosciences recently said Luca Scavo Delivered his resignation as the Chief Financial Officer.

Evelo Biosciences recently said Luca Scavo Delivered his resignation as the Chief Financial Officer. What Evelo Biosciences Does: Evelo Biosciences Inc is a United States-based biotechnology company. It is engaged in discovering and developing a new class of orally delivered investigational medicines that are intended to act on cells in the small intestine to produce therapeutic effects throughout the body.

comScore

The Trade : comScore, Inc. SCOR Director Paul William Livek acquired a total of 600,000 shares at an average price of $1.92. The insider spent around $1.15 million to buy those shares.

: Director Paul William Livek acquired a total of 600,000 shares at an average price of $1.92. The insider spent around $1.15 million to buy those shares. What’s Happening : comScore, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.14 per share.

: comScore, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.14 per share. What comScore Does: comScore Inc is a United States-based company that provides digital media analytics services to customers in the media, advertising, and marketing industries.

