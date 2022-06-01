10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Keybanc cut Ambarella, Inc. AMBA price target from $160 to $120. Ambarella shares fell 5% to $81.00 in pre-market trading.

Piper Sandler reduced Salesforce, Inc. CRM price target from $330 to $250. Salesforce shares rose 8.5% to $173.90 in pre-market trading.

RBC Capital raised the price target for Danaher Corporation DHR from $299 to $310. Danaher shares fell 1% to close at $263.82 on Tuesday.

Morgan Stanley lowered Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN price target from $3,800 to $3,500. Amazon shares rose 1% to $2,427.02 in pre-market trading.

Atlantic Equities reduced the price target on Medtronic plc MDT from $125 to $105. Medtronic shares fell 0.6% to $99.60 in pre-market trading.

Telsey Advisory Group cut Victoria's Secret & Co. VSCO price target from $60 to $55. Victoria's Secret shares rose 8.7% to $44.80 in pre-market trading.

JP Morgan cut price target for Sealed Air Corporation SEE from $71 to $62. Sealed Air shares fell 2.5% to close at $62.18 on Tuesday.

Jefferies reduced Blueprint Medicines Corporation BPMC price target from $88 to $78. Blueprint Medicines shares fell 2.3% to close at $55.00 on Tuesday.

Baird cut the price target on GoodRx Holdings, Inc. GDRX from $10 to $7. GoodRx shares rose 0.3% to $7.99 in pre-market trading.

Needham boosted the price target on DZS Inc. DZSI from $17 to $22. DZS shares rose 0.5% to close at $17.49 on Tuesday.

