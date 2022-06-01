ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 1, 2022 7:34 AM | 2 min read
  • Keybanc cut Ambarella, Inc. AMBA price target from $160 to $120. Ambarella shares fell 5% to $81.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler reduced Salesforce, Inc. CRM price target from $330 to $250. Salesforce shares rose 8.5% to $173.90 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital raised the price target for Danaher Corporation DHR from $299 to $310. Danaher shares fell 1% to close at $263.82 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN price target from $3,800 to $3,500. Amazon shares rose 1% to $2,427.02 in pre-market trading.
  • Atlantic Equities reduced the price target on Medtronic plc MDT from $125 to $105. Medtronic shares fell 0.6% to $99.60 in pre-market trading.

Check out this: Executives Sell Around $96M Of 5 Stocks

  • Telsey Advisory Group cut Victoria's Secret & Co. VSCO price target from $60 to $55. Victoria's Secret shares rose 8.7% to $44.80 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan cut price target for Sealed Air Corporation SEE from $71 to $62. Sealed Air shares fell 2.5% to close at $62.18 on Tuesday.
  • Jefferies reduced Blueprint Medicines Corporation BPMC price target from $88 to $78. Blueprint Medicines shares fell 2.3% to close at $55.00 on Tuesday.
  • Baird cut the price target on GoodRx Holdings, Inc. GDRX from $10 to $7. GoodRx shares rose 0.3% to $7.99 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham boosted the price target on DZS Inc. DZSI from $17 to $22. DZS shares rose 0.5% to close at $17.49 on Tuesday.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Price Target ChangesPrice TargetSmall CapPre-Market OutlookAnalyst Ratings