Executives Sell Around $96M Of 5 Stocks

Eli Lilly and Company

The Trade: Eli Lilly and Company LLY 10% owner Lilly Endowment Inc sold a total of 178,390 shares at an average price of $311.27. The insider received around $55.53 million from selling those shares.

Lilly recently announced plans to invest $2.1 billion in new manufacturing sites in Indiana. What Eli Lilly Does: Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, endocrinology, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for diabetes; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

Charles Schwab

The Trade: The Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW Chairman Charles Schwab sold a total of 217,265 shares at an average price of $68.96. The insider received around $10.16 million from selling those shares.

Charles Schwab, last month, reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. What Charles Schwab Does: Charles Schwab operates in brokerage, banking, and asset-management businesses. The company runs a large network of brick-and-mortar brokerage branch offices and a well-established online investing website.

Range Resources

The Trade: Range Resources Corporation RRC SVP and COO Dennis Degner sold a total of 125,332 shares at an average price of $32.65. The insider received around $4.09 million as a result of the transaction.

The company, last month, posted upbeat quarterly results. What Range Resources Does: Fort Worth-based Range Resources is an independent exploration and production company with that focuses entirely on its operations in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania.

Boyd Gaming

The Trade: Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD Co-Executive Chair Marianne Boyd Johnson sold a total of 99,765 shares at an average price of $56.36. The insider received around $5.62 million from selling those shares.

The company, last month, posted strong quarterly results. What Boyd Gaming Does: Boyd Gaming Corp is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The company operates wholly owned gaming entertainment properties (casino space, slot machines, table games, and hotel rooms) in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

