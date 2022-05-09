QQQ
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 9, 2022 8:47 AM | 2 min read
  • Morgan Stanley cut Guardant Health, Inc. GH price target from $120 to $85. Guardant Health shares rose 4.3% to $40.99 in pre-market trading.
  • Oppenheimer cut the price target for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. RLMD from $75 to $64. Relmada Therapeutics shares fell 5.2% to close at $21.23 on Friday.
  • Mizuho raised the price target on McKesson Corporation MCK from $280 to $331. McKesson shares fell 0.8% to $331.36 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse boosted the price target for Kellogg Company K from $62 to $69. Kellogg shares fell 1.4% to $71.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays boosted the price target on EPAM Systems, Inc. EPAM from $350 to $410. EPAM Systems shares fell 3.7% to $334.03 in pre-market trading.

  • Wells Fargo raised the price target on Cigna Corporation CI from $278 to $306. Cigna shares fell 0.7% to $265.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup reduced Lucid Group, Inc. LCID price target from $45 to $36. Lucid Group shares fell 4% to $17.42 in pre-market trading.
  • Truist Securities reduced Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. SPCE price target from $24 to $8. Virgin Galactic shares fell 3.9% to $6.53 in pre-market trading.
  • JMP Securities cut Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. NTLA price target from $165 to $110. Intellia Therapeutics shares dropped 5.2% to $45.07 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group lowered Under Armour, Inc. UAA price target from $25 to $17. Under Armour shares fell 1% to $10.78 in pre-market trading.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Health CareHealth Care DistributorsPrice Target ChangesPrice TargetSmall CapPre-Market OutlookAnalyst Ratings