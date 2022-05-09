10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Morgan Stanley cut Guardant Health, Inc. GH price target from $120 to $85. Guardant Health shares rose 4.3% to $40.99 in pre-market trading.

Oppenheimer cut the price target for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. RLMD from $75 to $64. Relmada Therapeutics shares fell 5.2% to close at $21.23 on Friday.

Mizuho raised the price target on McKesson Corporation MCK from $280 to $331. McKesson shares fell 0.8% to $331.36 in pre-market trading.

Credit Suisse boosted the price target for Kellogg Company K from $62 to $69. Kellogg shares fell 1.4% to $71.70 in pre-market trading.

Barclays boosted the price target on EPAM Systems, Inc. EPAM from $350 to $410. EPAM Systems shares fell 3.7% to $334.03 in pre-market trading.

Wells Fargo raised the price target on Cigna Corporation CI from $278 to $306. Cigna shares fell 0.7% to $265.00 in pre-market trading.

Citigroup reduced Lucid Group, Inc. LCID price target from $45 to $36. Lucid Group shares fell 4% to $17.42 in pre-market trading.

Truist Securities reduced Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. SPCE price target from $24 to $8. Virgin Galactic shares fell 3.9% to $6.53 in pre-market trading.

JMP Securities cut Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. NTLA price target from $165 to $110. Intellia Therapeutics shares dropped 5.2% to $45.07 in pre-market trading.

Telsey Advisory Group lowered Under Armour, Inc. UAA price target from $25 to $17. Under Armour shares fell 1% to $10.78 in pre-market trading.

