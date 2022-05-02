QQQ
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 2, 2022 8:36 AM | 2 min read
  • Morgan Stanley boosted Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM price target from $69 to $94. Archer-Daniels-Midland shares fell 0.5% to $89.10 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital cut the price target for Prothena Corporation plc PRTA from $82 to $45. Prothena shares fell 2.7% to close at $29.16 on Friday.
  • Wells Fargo cut the price target on Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR from $603 to $393. Charter Communications shares rose 0.4% to $430.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays boosted the price target for Nabors Industries Ltd. NBR from $132 to $180. Nabors Industries shares fell 3.3% to $149.53 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James raised the price target on Mohawk Industries, Inc. MHK from $190 to $210. Mohawk Industries shares rose 0.5% to $141.73 in pre-market trading.

  • Citigroup raised the price target on Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP from $212 to $230. ADP shares rose 0.2% to $218.64 in pre-market trading.
  • Rosenblatt reduced Apple Inc. AAPL price target from $184 to $168. Apple shares fell 0.5% to $156.85 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ALNY price target from $400 to $430. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares rose 0.1% to $133.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho lowered Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD price target from $19 to $14. Robinhood shares fell 0.4% to $9.77 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group reduced Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. FND price target from $135 to $105. Floor & Decor shares fell 1.3% to $78.69 in pre-market trading.

