10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Morgan Stanley lowered Apple Inc. AAPL price target from $210 to $195. Apple shares fell 2.6% to $159.25 in pre-market trading.

Citigroup raised the price target for McDonald's Corporation MCD from $270 to $273. McDonald's shares fell 0.3% to $253.45 in pre-market trading.

Wells Fargo boosted the price target on American Electric Power Company, Inc. AEP from $101 to $111. American Electric Power shares rose 0.1% to $102.44 in pre-market trading.

UBS cut the price target for Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN from $4,550 to $4,185. Amazon shares fell 9.5% to $2,616.00 in pre-market trading.

Needham reduced the price target on Intel Corporation INTC from $60 to $55. Intel shares fell 3.5% to $45.18 in pre-market trading.

B of A Securities raised the price target on Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. GO from $23 to $37. Grocery Outlet shares rose 3.2% to $34.11 in pre-market trading.

Wedbush reduced Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ price target from $440 to $430. Domino's shares fell 1.2% to $349.60 in pre-market trading.

Mizuho cut Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. SWK price target from $222 to $145. Stanley Black & Decker shares fell 0.6% to $126.30 in pre-market trading.

Raymond James lowered Mastercard Incorporated MA price target from $447 to $442. Mastercard shares fell 1.2% to $374.19 in pre-market trading.

Piper Sandler reduced Visa Inc. V price target from $283 to $239. Visa shares fell 1.2% to $218.00 in pre-market trading.

