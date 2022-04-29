QQQ
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
April 29, 2022 7:52 AM | 2 min read
  • Morgan Stanley lowered Apple Inc. AAPL price target from $210 to $195. Apple shares fell 2.6% to $159.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup raised the price target for McDonald's Corporation MCD from $270 to $273. McDonald's shares fell 0.3% to $253.45 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo boosted the price target on American Electric Power Company, Inc. AEP from $101 to $111. American Electric Power shares rose 0.1% to $102.44 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS cut the price target for Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN from $4,550 to $4,185. Amazon shares fell 9.5% to $2,616.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham reduced the price target on Intel Corporation INTC from $60 to $55. Intel shares fell 3.5% to $45.18 in pre-market trading.

  • B of A Securities raised the price target on Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. GO from $23 to $37. Grocery Outlet shares rose 3.2% to $34.11 in pre-market trading.
  • Wedbush reduced Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ price target from $440 to $430. Domino's shares fell 1.2% to $349.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho cut Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. SWK price target from $222 to $145. Stanley Black & Decker shares fell 0.6% to $126.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James lowered Mastercard Incorporated MA price target from $447 to $442. Mastercard shares fell 1.2% to $374.19 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler reduced Visa Inc. V price target from $283 to $239. Visa shares fell 1.2% to $218.00 in pre-market trading.

