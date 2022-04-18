10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Raymond James cut The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. EL price target from $390 to $345. Estée Lauder shares rose 0.4% to $264.95 in pre-market trading.

HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target on TG Therapeutics, Inc. TGTX from $68 to $19. TG Therapeutics shares fell 26.6% to $6.50 in pre-market trading.

Telsey Advisory Group cut the price target for Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON from $40 to $28. Peloton Interactive shares fell 0.1% to $23.85 in pre-market trading.

Piper Sandler cut Aptiv PLC APTV price target from $177 to $90. Aptiv shares fell 1.6% to $105.83 in pre-market trading.

Keybanc reduced the price target on Hayward Holdings, Inc. HAYW from $26 to $23. Hayward shares fell 2.7% to close at $16.84 on Thursday.

Raymond James reduced the price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT from $215 to $205. J.B. Hunt shares rose 0.1% to close at $172.01 on Thursday.

Baird raised the price target for Comerica Incorporated CMA from $78 to $85. Comerica shares rose 0.9% to $89.18 in pre-market trading.

Mizuho cut Synaptics Incorporated SYNA price target from $290 to $250. Synaptics shares fell 0.3% to $152.43 in pre-market trading.

Credit Suisse boosted PVH Corp. PVH price target from $112 to $120. PVH shares rose 0.8% to $79.97 in pre-market trading.

BMO Capital cut Wells Fargo & Company WFC price target from $64 to $60. Wells Fargo shares rose 0.1% to $46.41 in pre-market trading.

