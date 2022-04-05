10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Piper Sandler cut the price target on The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS from $465 to $430. Goldman Sachs shares rose 0.1% to $328.60 in pre-market trading.

Wells Fargo boosted Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated VRTX price target from $270 to $300. Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares fell 0.2% to $268.00 in pre-market trading.

UBS increased the price target on Chevron Corporation CVX from $150 to $192. Chevron shares rose 0.4% to $165.05 in pre-market trading.

Wells Fargo cut the price target for Signet Jewelers Limited SIG from $140 to $105. Signet Jewelers shares fell 0.1% to $70.74 in pre-market trading.

Citigroup boosted Pfizer Inc. PFE price target from $46 to $57. Pfizer shares fell 0.2% to $50.85 in pre-market trading.

Deutsche Bank raised the price target on Lithium Americas Corp. LAC from $34 to $40. Lithium Americas shares fell 0.4% to $38.60 in pre-market trading.

Wedbush lowered the price target for Starbucks Corporation SBUX from $105 to $91. Starbucks shares fell 1.5% to $86.75 in pre-market trading.

Mizuho lowered Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN price target from $220 to $190. Coinbase Global shares rose 0.8% to $193.20 in pre-market trading.

Piper Sandler cut JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM price target from $187 to $165. JPMorgan shares fell 0.6% to $135.09 in pre-market trading.

RBC Capital raised Westlake Corporation WLK price target from $128 to $155. Westlake shares rose 0.3% to $121.80 in pre-market trading.

